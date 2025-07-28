World leader under fire after details about recent travel come to light: 'Quite absurd'

Many people believe politicians have a "do as I say, not as I do" attitude, and certainly, this story doesn't help that perception. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's travel habits are once again under scrutiny.

Euractiv reported that she took 16 private jet trips in 2024, all paid by the commission, despite her public push for the European Union's Green Deal.

According to public records, von der Leyen flew on chartered planes for events ranging from global summits to low-mileage trips between Brussels and Strasbourg, France, a route that offers direct high-speed trains.

German European Parliament member Martin Schirdewan, who inquired about her travel records, didn't hold back.

"I find it quite absurd that she still uses private jets when there's a train option that takes less than five hours," Schirdewan told Euractiv. "She does not stand above the rules, although she likes to make some for herself."

Meanwhile, a commission spokesperson attempted to defend the trips, stating that they took place "only" when logistics, tight schedules, or security made commercial options impossible. One September mission had 40 staffers visit a flood-hit area in Wroclaw, Poland, before heading to Ukraine.

The cost? Almost 3,000 euros ($3,524) per person. There was a private jet from Paris to the G7 Summit in Italy and the Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland, which cost 14,110 euros ($16,575) per person. But the total costs have not been made public.

The backlash isn't new. German outlets Bild and Der Spiegel reported that von der Leyen took 57 private flights in just two years. The pattern continues, and so does the pollution. Private jets produce far more harmful carbon pollution per passenger than commercial flights. Five of her 2024 trips were to Strasbourg alone, including a one-hour jump from Brussels.

It's fair to ask who pays the price when leaders ignore their own climate advice. Private jets, often used by billionaires and heads of state, let the wealthy skip public transport while the rest of us breathe dirtier air. An EU president flying private on Europe Day is just one example. Even Elon Musk's private trips sparked debate over his pollution record.

If there's a silver lining, local and national pushes are growing to curb elite air travel and support greener options. Polls on private jet pollution have sparked calls to tax or ban unnecessary short-haul flights. Small steps, but they add up to a fairer, cleaner future.

