Italy's Tuscan city Prato has become a hub for crime, worker exploitation, and violence, warns a local prosecutor. According to a recent report by Reuters, the luxury goods center has been raided by corruption and foreign criminals.

What's happening?

Prato has been a key manufacturing hub for national and international business, turning the country's "Made in Italy" tags into a worldwide phenomenon. However, Prato's head prosecutor, Luca Tescaroli, has recently spoken out against rising instability within the city.

While discussing the city's expanding business ventures, Tescaroli addressed the unfortunate consequences of opening the city up to foreign commerce.

"It's a reality that has created the grounds for infiltration by Mafia-type associations, both Italian and foreign," Tescaroli stated in a response to questions by parliament.

As criminal investigators examined the city's violent business relations, they discovered further corruption between Prato's local police and entrepreneurs. They also found payment services that linked back to and benefited criminal organizations.

Numerous businesses have also been under watch for alleged labor exploitation. According to investigators, businesses have failed to follow labor and safety guidelines, exploiting illegal immigrant workers. Tescaroli cited sweatshop-like working conditions with 13-hour days, seven days a week, limited breaks, and wages of no more than three euros per hour, saying protests for better conditions have often been met with "brutal aggressions."

Why are Prato's business conditions important?

Tescaroli's statement highlights the poor business practices Prato has been relying on to increase profits.

Prato has a complex history with Italian-based criminal organizations. The rise of external business pursuits in the city has only exacerbated Mafia-type associations, according to Tescaroli.

Increasing violence and the presence of criminal organizations presents a direct danger to the residents of Prato and surrounding towns.

What's being done about labor exploitation and corruption in Prato?

Criminal investigations and police raids are currently underway. Tescaroli hopes to stop the corruption by increasing police and magistrates. Workers are also protesting against the horrible conditions with the goal of improving wages and safety guidelines.

