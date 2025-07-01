Gardener shares emotional warning after spotting disturbing practice at local store: 'Seeing this today made me cry'

A video online is gaining attention, as the poster shows a grave mistake made by a common gardening store.

The TikTok video was shared by Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie), who has an internet platform dedicated to gardening. In the post, Josh pans the camera to show fruit trees with their limbs all tied up with twine.

"Seeing this today made me cry," the user says. "In fact, I came here to do a different video today, and I have to show you all this atrocity."

"Fruit trees are NOT Christmas trees!" he explains. "They should NEVER be wrapped up like this. If you ever see this, please spread the word!"

He continues to say in the video that tying up the fruit trees will permanently damage the plant and lead to less strong, productive trees.

This is not the first time big gardening stores have been accused of harmful practices. An arborist recently came forward, asking these kinds of stores to stop selling English ivy, an invasive species. Another plant lover took to the internet to explain the toxic chemicals put on store-bought plants, which ultimately lead to the plant's inability to thrive for long.

By rewilding your lawn, or planting native-growing plants, you can positively contribute to your local ecosystem and right the wrongs of some of these big-box gardening stores.

Gardening is a great way to naturally reduce stress and build a community, as proven by the outpouring of attention from fellow gardeners under Uncle Josh Garden's video.

These disgruntled plant enthusiasts took to the comments under the TikTok to share their concern.

"Who the hell does that to trees!" one person said.

Someone else added, "OMG torture!"

Another user added some firsthand insight, saying, "Home Depot don't care. They will throw them in a dumpster instead of giving them away. They have done it before."

