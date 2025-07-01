  • Business Business

Gardener shares emotional warning after spotting disturbing practice at local store: 'Seeing this today made me cry'

"OMG torture!"

by Lily Crowder
"OMG torture!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A video online is gaining attention, as the poster shows a grave mistake made by a common gardening store.

The TikTok video was shared by Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie), who has an internet platform dedicated to gardening. In the post, Josh pans the camera to show fruit trees with their limbs all tied up with twine.

@theplanttechie Post a 🌳 with 😢 in the comments if you agree! 💔 Seeing this today made me cry. 😭 These poor trees were tied up with twine, and that's TERRIBLE for fruit trees! ❌ Not only does it damage the limbs that are already there, but it also forces them into narrow angles—exactly the OPPOSITE of what you want when growing strong, productive trees. 🎄🚫 Fruit trees are NOT Christmas trees! They should NEVER be wrapped up like this. If you ever see this, please spread the word! Healthy fruit trees need space, proper structure, and room to grow. 🌳✨ #fruittrees #gardeningtips #treecare #orchardlife #gardening101 #growyourown #homesteading #permaculture #treehealth #plantcare #backyardorchard #fruitlover #growfood #gardeningcommunity ♬ original sound - Uncle Josh Gardens

"Seeing this today made me cry," the user says. "In fact, I came here to do a different video today, and I have to show you all this atrocity."

"Fruit trees are NOT Christmas trees!" he explains. "They should NEVER be wrapped up like this. If you ever see this, please spread the word!" 

He continues to say in the video that tying up the fruit trees will permanently damage the plant and lead to less strong, productive trees. 

This is not the first time big gardening stores have been accused of harmful practices. An arborist recently came forward, asking these kinds of stores to stop selling English ivy, an invasive species. Another plant lover took to the internet to explain the toxic chemicals put on store-bought plants, which ultimately lead to the plant's inability to thrive for long. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

By rewilding your lawn, or planting native-growing plants, you can positively contribute to your local ecosystem and right the wrongs of some of these big-box gardening stores. 

Gardening is a great way to naturally reduce stress and build a community, as proven by the outpouring of attention from fellow gardeners under Uncle Josh Garden's video. 

These disgruntled plant enthusiasts took to the comments under the TikTok to share their concern. 

"Who the hell does that to trees!" one person said.

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else added, "OMG torture!"

Another user added some firsthand insight, saying, "Home Depot don't care. They will throw them in a dumpster instead of giving them away. They have done it before."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x