Moms create chilling Super Bowl ad to call attention to major issue threatening our children's futures: 'It may be too late'

With millions of eyes on Super Bowl LIX, a parent-led climate group sent a powerful message on Sunday by airing the first-ever climate advertisement from a nonprofit organization.

Euronews reported that the Potential Energy Coalition for Science Moms ran a 30-second commercial, which was played for viewers in the Los Angeles market and on some streaming platforms.

The clip features a montage of girls from infancy to the cusp of adulthood, using that timeline to track the progression of the changing climate and the devastating impacts it will have in the future.

A voiceover states that there will be nine billion more tons of carbon pollution in the air by the time the baby draws her first breath and that wildfires will have already eviscerated "millions more acres she could have explored" when she learns how to walk.

"By the time a child born today goes to college, it may be too late to leave them the world we promised," the voiceover continues. "Our window to act on climate change is like watching them grow up. We blink, and we miss it."

The nonpartisan group concluded the video by calling on viewers to donate to LA wildfire survivors through its website.

The blazes that swept through Southern California last month burned around 50,000 acres and destroyed more than 10,000 homes. Experts from the World Weather Attribution found that the hot, arid, and windy conditions that contributed to the severity of the wildfires were 35% more likely to happen because of rising global temperatures.

Developments in clean energy technology and legislation have helped curtail the effects of Earth's overheating. Nonetheless, the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events caused by anthropogenic activity made the timing and the messaging of the Super Bowl ad all the more important.

According to a LinkedIn post from Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, a member of Science Moms and the chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy — as well as a periodic video contributor to The Cool Down — love served as the inspiration for the spot.

"The video shines a light on the devastating impact climate change is having on the people and places we all love," she said in a separate post.

"It's inspiring to see nonprofits stepping up to raise awareness at such a high-profile event. Real change begins through understanding and making informed decisions," one person wrote in the comment section.

"This message needs to be everywhere," another user responded.

