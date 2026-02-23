Residents outraged as lawmakers greenlight concerning plan on popular US beach: 'I just hate this'

Residents in Hollywood, Florida, are livid after city commissioners approved a land-use change that cleared the way for a massive condo tower on public beachfront property. Critics say the decision puts profits over people and threatens one of the area's last quiet stretches of coast.

The project, known as Portofino Residences Hollywood, would place a 27-story condo tower on land occupied by Harry Berry Park and the Hollywood Beach Culture and Community Center. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that city leaders previously agreed to lease the land to developer Related Group for 99 years but recently voted 5-2 to rezone the site, despite ongoing opposition from locals.

The approval made the building, designed for a 327-foot tower with 111 units, exempt from height and density rules. Part of the deal included a new community center with an ocean view — something one commissioner explained would be paid for by the condo.

For many residents, that tradeoff isn't worth it.

Opponents argue the development clashes with local resiliency goals and Hollywood's beach master plan, warning that taller buildings on the shoreline could worsen erosion and increase the risk of flooding. Barrier islands also face risks from rising seas and stronger storms, making large-scale construction controversial. Not to mention the threat of sinking — buildings along Miami's barrier islands are already sinking faster than expected.

City officials counter that many residents support the project and the city would collect more than $1.3 billion across the project's 99-year lease. Still, backlash continues, with protesters saying they'll fight it until the end.

Mayor Josh Levy said residents against the condo are entitled to speak their opinion but that the majority supports the plan. "Thirty-six people don't reflect the sentiment of 150,000 residents of the city," he said, per the Sun Sentinel. "… Residents are getting a brand-new modern community center and an improved park."

Activist Ann Ralston said: "I just hate this project. It's the wrong place and the wrong size on a barrier island that's an evacuation zone."

Local Dennis Dimartino added: "No, we don't want that tower. No, we don't want the face of Hollywood beach to be looking like Sunny Isles. No, we don't want the increased cars coming in making A1A look like Hallandale Beach Boulevard. No, we don't want to run the risk of buildings sinking on a very small and very short portion of the beach."

