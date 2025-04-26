Seasoned car reviewer makes dramatic EV switch after years of driving the competition: 'I don't know that I'll ever go back'

"Life is short. Drive the car that puts a smile on your face."

When an award-winning automotive writer buys a car they're excited about, that's an endorsement that's going to get noticed.

Tom Voelk, who reviews cars for the Driven Car Reviews with Tom Voelk YouTube channel, decided to buy a certified pre-owned 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S and posted a video revealing his purchase to his nearly 200,000 subscribers.

In the video description, Voelk writes: "How does a guy that drives a different vehicle every week decide on a personal car? Very slowly. And carefully."

In the video, Voelk concedes that a new Taycan is out of his price range, with a base 2025 model coming in at over $100,000. But he shows examples of slightly older models with low mileage for under $60,000.

Voelk says, "I definitely treated myself," and of the Taycan, "It's a lovely vehicle, even at its original sticker price."

He notes he already owns two plug-in hybrids but wanted to go "all the way, purely electric." And he tried out a few others before deciding on the Taycan.

Those were a Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and Mini Cooper SE, but while they got rave reviews, they just weren't quite what he was looking for.

It really should come as no surprise that Voelk ended up with the car he did. A few years ago, he reviewed the 2020 Taycan 4S, saying at the time that it was one of his favorite cars to drive and that if he had the money to buy any car, it would be that.

At the end of that video, Voelk says: "Now that I've experienced EVs, I don't know that I'll ever go back. If you haven't experienced an electric car, I highly suggest that you test drive them."

That, along with the fact that Voelk purchased one himself, could go a long way in convincing viewers to make their next car an EV.

Besides reducing planet-warming pollution that's created by gas-powered vehicles, EVs save their owners money over the lifespans of the vehicles because they don't require paying outrageous prices at the pump, and EVs require less maintenance. There's even more savings thanks to federal tax credits for making the switch.

Viewers were delighted for Tom.

"I'm so happy for you, Tom!" one commented. "Life is short. Drive the car that puts a smile on your face."

Another posted, "Sweet ride!"

