Porsche announces major service upgrade that will be game-changer for electric vehicle owners: 'This is a significant milestone'

"We know flexibility and choice are important."

The number of charging stations has been a deterrent for some new electric vehicle adopters, but Porsche has just expanded its network, making it easier than ever for electric Porsche owners.

According to InsideEVs, Porsche has expanded its charging network from 5,000 to 102,000 charging stations. That's an addition of 97,000.

Porsche's Charging Service subscription allows its drivers to easily find charging stations. The German automaker has just added ChargePoint to its service, which means drivers have access to Electrify America, EVgo, Ionna, EvGateway, and EV Connection.

Electrify America offers 30 minutes of free charging, which amounts to 80% of a full charge.

Porsche's subscription service comes free for three years with certain vehicle purchases. After that, drivers will still have access to Electrify America at no additional cost but will need to pay $99 annually to get access to the entire service.

Porsche is making it even more convenient to switch to an EV, on top of the $1,500 in annual savings on gas and maintenance.

EVs also benefit your local community. For example, a UC Berkeley professor placed 57 sensors in the San Francisco Bay area that tracked polluting gases between 2018 and 2022. The study found that pollution was reduced by 1.8% every year. As more people switch to EVs, that number will rise.

Another study from the University of Southern California found that EVs also reduce asthma-causing air pollution. The study revealed that asthma-related emergency visits dropped by 3.2% for every 20 additional electric vehicles per 1,000 people.

"This is a significant milestone for Porsche and the electric vehicle journey," Porsche North America CEO Timo Resch said.

He added, "We know flexibility and choice are important. As more customers purchase electrified Porsche vehicles in the United States, we are dedicated to giving them the seamless charging experience they expect."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.