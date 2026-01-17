Amazon sparks backlash after users spot absurd product for sale: 'I hate it so much'

The satisfying pop of bubble wrap is a common guilty pleasure. However, a Reddit user spotted an absurd product capitalizing on this trend in a BuzzFeed list of proposed stocking stuffers.

What's happening?

They posted a screenshot of item No. 40 on the 2024 gift guide. The PoppIt Sheets — manufactured by the U.K.'s Thumbs Up! — come in a tissue-like box and are sold by Amazon under novelty and gag toys for around $8.

BuzzFeed has featured the mini-bubble wrap sheets on multiple holiday lists in recent years. "Pop that stress away!" each box reads.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, seeing this item recommended did anything but relax the Redditor and other members of r/Anticonsumption. "I could buy a box of plastic to…throw out plastic. We don't deserve this planet," the poster vented.

"Insane that a pound of plastic and some air is even close to that much...but for a few little tiny sheets for a 'gag' gift is just asinine. I hate it so much," one commenter pointed out.

Why is this important?

Since plastics don't easily break down in nature, this gift is likely to stick around long after the laughter has died down — and its potential impacts aren't so funny.

There are numerous instances in which plastic pollution has killed marine life and turned vacation retreats into nightmares. Plastics also contain thousands of toxic chemicals associated with fertility issues, cancer, heart disease, and other health problems.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

As Amazon explains on its website, over 60% of its sales come from independent sellers, who can access its vast resources to promote their products. At the time of writing, Thumbs Up!'s PoppIt stress sheets were unavailable on the platform.

In recent years, Amazon has marketed itself as a leader in sustainability.

To that end, it has eliminated nearly 168,000 tons of single-use plastic packaging since 2020 (shipping 12% of orders without Amazon packaging), introduced electric vehicles to its delivery fleet, and expanded its portfolio of renewable, non-polluting energy.

However, its role in driving high rates of consumer consumption and the pollution footprint of its data centers raise questions about whether it is doing enough to earn its green credentials.

What can I do about this more broadly?

Advertisements are seemingly everywhere these days, but mindful consumption can save you a lot of money in the long run as you contribute to a cleaner future.

If you do choose to buy a product from Amazon, check whether you can select "ships in product packaging." This reduces waste and the costs associated with order fulfillment.

You can also support plastic-free products and brands. One commenter had an idea for those who have trouble shaking the bubble wrap temptation. "I got my daughter a silicone square fidget that is supposed to mimic popping bubble wrap specifically," they shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.