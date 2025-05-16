Innovative company revolutionizes construction industry with extraordinary building practices: 'It makes me proud'

There's no doubt about the impact they've had.

Pomerleau is paving the way for sustainable structures in Canada.

Pomerleau was founded in the 1960s and has since become one of Canada's top construction companies. It's committed to innovation, adaptability, and excellence, and its projects certainly show it.

Whether it's senior-living apartments, primary schools, or research facilities, Pomerleau's projects prioritize "climate change, circular economy, community relations, Indigenous relations, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and innovation."

Pomerleau's impact is significant, to say the least. Pomerleau is "one of the first construction companies to become a member of the Canada Green Building Council" and "has more than 190 certified projects," according to The Globe and Mail.

Construction is "by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for a staggering 37% of global emissions," per the United Nations Environment Programme.

There's also the massive amounts of materials mined, collected, and used like water, wood, aluminum, steel, and concrete — not to mention habitat loss and waste production.

Construction, if done without regard for the environment, can have an enormously detrimental impact. That's why Pomerleau's work is so important.

From design to development to construction, Pomerleau had a net-zero world in mind and boasts zero carbon buildings and passive houses, among other environmentally friendly projects.

Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees, and they can't stress enough how impactful the projects have been on their communities, the planet, and their lives.

"Pomerleau shows leadership in an industry that needs sustainable change," Sean Giblin, project manager at Pomerleau, told The Globe and Mail. "It makes me proud to contribute to projects that leave a positive legacy."

Harshil Kaushal, a site superintendent for Pomerleau, told The Globe and Mail that he's "grown up seeing the worst sides of the environment when you don't take care of it. That's why I want to have some part of my working life driven towards making a difference in improving the environment."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.