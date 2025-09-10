Polestar unveils futuristic luxury vehicle complete with 21-speaker sound system: 'No longer a dream but a reality … customers can buy'

"The Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship."

Electric vehicle company Polestar has unveiled its long-awaited Polestar 5, which the Swedish carmaker hopes will jump-start sales and revitalize the luxury brand.

"Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present," said Michael Lohscheller, the Polestar CEO, in a press release. "Our vision for Polestar's design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy."

Based on the company's Precept prototype vehicle, first revealed in 2020, the Polestar 5 Grand Tourer made its official debut at IAA Mobility in Munich.

Available in the Dual Motor and Performance versions, the Polestar 5 boasts an 800-volt electrical architecture — a first for the company — that allows the car's battery to charge from 10% to 80% capacity in 22 minutes, according to Forbes. Car and Driver estimated that it will start at $100,000 or more, though for now, it's only set for a European and Australian release, with speculation that it may hit America by 2026.

By comparison, the company's Polestar 3 SUV typically costs $74,800, and the Polestar 4, a hatchback that releases in America later this year, starts at $54,900.

Despite its sporty look and high performance, Polestar designed its new Polestar 5 flagship vehicle to comfortably seat four people, with luxury amenities such as a four-zone climate system and seats with heating and massage functions, including in the back seat.

The Polestar 5 is outfitted with the high-tech features one would expect from a new EV, including a 14.5-inch center display that runs the Android Automotive operating system and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that utilize 11 vision cameras, a driver monitoring camera, a midrange radar, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, the company said.

The available 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system includes a rear soundbar and provides 1,680-watt power output, while Active Road Noise Cancellation helps ensure that the listening experience is unimpeded by noise from outside the cabin.

In addition to its creature comforts, the Polestar 5 also delivers on performance, with the 748-horsepower Dual Motor model delivering 599 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds. The Performance version ups the ante even further, with 884 horsepower and a 0-to-60 time of only 3.1 seconds, according to Polestar.

"With its pure Scandinavian design inside and out, unique platform, powerful motors, sophisticated chassis, cutting-edge technology, and consciously sustainable materials, the Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship," said Lohscheller, per the press release.

In addition to its cutting-edge features, luxury amenities, and top-of-the-line performance, the Polestar 5 also features the environmentally friendly design one would expect from an EV, including a sustainably sourced interior.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, over the course of their lifetimes, EVs are responsible for significantly less heat-trapping pollution per mile than gas-powered cars. Additionally, EV drivers can save thousands of dollars every year on fuel costs.

To push the environmental benefits and cost savings of driving an EV even further, you can pair yours with a home solar system. Charging an EV off home solar is less expensive than doing so off the electrical grid or at a public charging station, plus you have the added benefit of knowing that your vehicle is powered by cleaner, renewable energy from the sun.

