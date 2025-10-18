Automaker Polestar announces highly anticipated update for popular EV model: 'Our customers are very adamant'

Electric vehicle maker Polestar will release an updated version of its Polestar 2, Drive reported. The new EV is set to replace the original model while expanding upon the features that make it the company's most popular product.

There are few details about the upcoming Polestar 2 since the company will not make the car available until 2028, following the release of the Polestar 7. However, CEO Michael Lohscheller told the media he wants to retain Polestar 2 customers by maintaining and developing the character of its predecessor, per Drive.

Currently, 180,000 of the Swedish EV brand's 220,000-car circulation are Polestar 2s, according to Lohscheller.

The model originated as its parent company Volvo's Concept 40.2, Drive explained, but Polestar absorbed and has continuously updated it — including transitioning it from front- to rear-wheel drive last year — since its launch in 2020.

Despite the uncertainties about the future car's release, it is guaranteed to be an all-electric EV. Polestar is committed to powering its vehicles with electricity, and Lohscheller stated "our customers are very adamant about that, they say 'don't do hybrids.'"

EVs can save you money compared to traditional cars, costing up to $1,500 less on gas and maintenance annually. They also pose fewer risks to both human and environmental health by not producing tailpipe pollution.

One study from MIT found that gas-fueled cars create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile, while this value was only 200 for EVs.

You can further these money- and planet-saving benefits by powering your EV at home with solar panels. Home charging is less expensive than using charging stations.

While Polestar's latest EV won't be available for another few years, readers shared their excitement about it on Drive.

"Love mine and would definitely be keen for the update in about three years," one reader commented.

"My 2025 Polestar 2 LRDM is a fantastic car with long range and efficiency," another wrote.

