New administration makes decisive move that will affect domestic energy industry: ‘We will be looking to set an end date’

Poland is finally ready to break up with King Coal.

In January, secretary of state for climate Urszula Zielinska announced plans to phase out coal-based power plants and transition to renewable energy. This bold move opens the door to cleaner air and healthier communities across Poland.

The decision marks a noteworthy shift for the Eastern European nation, which currently gets a whopping 70% of its energy from dirty coal, the fuel that releases the most carbon pollution. While the previous administration planned to keep coal mines running through 2049, Zielinska made it clear that it’s time for change.

Phasing out coal and ramping up renewables promises to benefit public health and air quality while also doing its part to curb rising global temperatures associated with catastrophic weather events.

According to Australia’s Climate Council, burning coal releases toxic and carcinogenic substances into our air, water, and land, hurting people, animals, and the planet. Weaning off coal is a win-win for everyone.

Poland’s energy transition won’t happen overnight. But secretary Zielinska’s declaration makes clear that the days of coal are numbered. The shift is long overdue, considering that coal plants spew toxins linked to asthma, heart disease, and premature death.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but this first step gives hope that Poland is ready to build a cleaner energy future that benefits both its citizens and its climate.

“Only with an end date we can plan and only with an end date industry can plan, people can plan. So yes, absolutely, we will be looking to set an end date,” Zielinska said to reporters in Brussels, per Mining Technology.

Secretary Zielinska also emphasized the government’s commitment to a “just transition” that supports affected workers and industries through the changes. This likely means job retraining programs, economic diversification funds for mining regions, and long-term healthcare for coal miners.

“It’s all under revision and with a view to step up the efforts, but also to secure the people who may be most impacted, the industries as well, to make sure that the industries are really smoothly transitioned into new green branches,” she said.

