Tesla makes big bet on technology to lower solar installation costs: 'Can save thousands of dollars on a typical installation'

Small devices connected to household electric meters are poised to provide significant savings for solar energy customers as Tesla and other companies roll out the technology.

Meter socket adapters are installed between the electrical meter and meter socket, allowing solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicle chargers to be connected without expensive panel work, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The device could lower the cost of solar and storage installations, making the energy-bill-slashing tech accessible to more people as electricity rates surge around the country.

"It simplifies the installation process by providing a safe and standardized connection point," per the California-based utility company.

The Tesla Backup Switch is one version, and the company reported that its use has been approved in more than two dozen states.

​"The Backup Switch can save thousands of dollars on a typical installation in both material and labor," Colby Hastings, residential energy senior director, told Canary Media.

The company now offers a complete package of products, including panels, batteries, electric vehicles, and chargers.

Batteries are a great addition to a home's energy plan since they can provide outage protection and the ability to use stored solar power when grid prices are highest. EnergySage's free tools can help you with installation estimates from vetted installers so you know you are getting the best price. EnergySage partnered with electrification experts at Qmerit to add more expertise for customers.

Leveraging solar energy at home is one of the best ways to lower your energy expenses and achieve independence from the grid — all while limiting reliance on coal, oil, and gas for energy. The nonrenewables generate harmful air pollution when burned for power.

Other options, such as the Pila Mesh Home Battery, bypass the need for tinkering at the electrical box with a sleek pack that plugs into standard outlets. Pila's product, at $1,299, is a fraction of what a whole-home, panel box-integrated system costs. The packs are meant to power core appliances and can be stacked to take on more of a home's energy demand.

States are also beginning to pass legislation to support the use of plug-and-play solar panels, which utilize standard outlets as well.

Canary reported that meter sockets aren't suitable for every home. They typically are most beneficial for customers who add batteries or EV chargers, saving around $700 in hardware and labor.

For widespread impact, Canary added that more utilities will need to OK their use. That means greenlighting third-party tech on panels. But more of them are approving sockets from multiple companies.

Hastings said about 40% of applicable projects are permitted to use Tesla's switch, which has been vetted through field testing.

"I can't think of any good reason not to approve it," she told Canary.

