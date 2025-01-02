Shopper sparks debate with photo of store's questionable pricing for potatoes: 'For years [I've] never had an issue'

"I've been putting unwrapped potatoes in the microwave for years, never had an issue."

A Reddit user recently spotted something strange at their local grocery store: "microwave-ready" potatoes wrapped in plastic — and selling for 50% more than their loose counterparts.

What's happening?

The photo shows two potato displays side by side. Loose russet potatoes, priced at 99 cents per pound, sit on one display. Next to them, individual potatoes wrapped in plastic packaging by Easy Baker are marketed as "microwave ready" — for $1.49 each.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit commenter pointed out the obvious: "Wait aren't all potatoes microwave ready? I've been putting unwrapped potatoes in the microwave for years never had an issue."

Why are plastic-wrapped potatoes concerning?

Single-use plastic packaging adds unnecessary waste to landfills and waterways. When companies wrap produce in plastic, they often pass the extra packaging costs to shoppers, as seen with the 50-cent markup on these potatoes.

While prewrapped produce can help some elderly or disabled shoppers prepare meals easier, the steep price increase makes this accessibility option cost-prohibitive for many who might benefit from it. The plastic packaging itself likely accounts for much of the added expense.

Is Easy Baker doing anything about this?

The company has not publicly addressed concerns about its potato packaging. However, some grocery chains have started testing plastic-free alternatives for preprepared produce, including compostable wraps and minimal packaging options that maintain accessibility while reducing waste.

What's being done about excessive produce packaging more broadly?

Many grocery stores now offer loose produce at lower prices than packaged options, letting shoppers choose whether they need the convenience of prewrapped items. Some stores have introduced reusable produce bags or eliminated plastic packaging from their produce sections.

Shoppers can pick loose potatoes and wrap them in a damp paper towel before microwaving, achieving the same ready-to-heat result without the plastic waste or extra cost. This small swap keeps money in your pocket and plastic out of landfills.

Local food co-ops and farmers markets often sell produce with minimal or no packaging, making it easier to shop sustainably. Supporting these businesses sends a message to larger chains that shoppers want plastic-free options.

