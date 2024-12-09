  • Business Business

Frustrated shopper sparks debate after sharing photo of product at grocery store: 'The second wrapping seems like it's completely wasted'

Aside from being unnecessary, it's also problematic on multiple levels.

by Erin Feiger
Aside from being unnecessary, it’s also problematic on multiple levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

A shopper took to Reddit to share their frustration with a practice they've seen at many local grocery stores, one that is gaining attention and sparking debates with shoppers worldwide: wrapping produce in plastic. 

What's happening?

The user posted a photo of the particular product that caused their frustration to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, "The sheer waste of single-use plastic in the cucumber multipacks that are sold at most stores in my area. The secondary wrap is especially very difficult to remove, even with scissors!" written above it. 

"I read somewhere that the wrapping on cucumbers specifically is a giant net positive on climate impact. The plastic/carbon used to produce and wrap is miniscule but the loss of produce without it is very high and would result in massively increased shipping emissions," commented another user. "The second wrapping seems like it's completely wasted though and purely for marketing." 

Why is plastic wrap important?

As shoppers worldwide have pointed out time and again, plastic wrap on produce, whether it be a cucumber, potato, or banana, is simply unnecessary. 

Aside from being unnecessary, it's also problematic on multiple levels. 

One is the cost level: materials aren't free. The store has to pay for all that plastic being wrapped around its products, and this cost is often passed on to the customer. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It also carries an environmental cost. While the commenter who said they read it may be a net positive because it saves food from going to waste and, thus, cuts back on pollution from shipping more, their example doesn't portray the entire picture. 

While one layer of wrapping may contribute to a net positive in this way, the second likely does not. Further, producing plastic wrap and other plastic products is one environmental issue, but the waste it creates once its use is over is another enormous problem. 

Statista reported about 40 million tons of plastic waste are created annually in the United States alone, only about 5% of which gets recycled. The rest wreaks havoc on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. 

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only some people 😅

🔘 Not really 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Is the company doing anything about this?

While the retailer and producer of this cucumber packaging are unclear, many grocery stores and produce companies are working to eliminate plastic waste. 

Trader Joe's has been scaling back on plastic packaging, Aldi has eliminated all plastic bags in its stores, and Del Monte has started shipping its bananas in reusable plastic boxes. 

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

Aside from companies cutting back on plastic to begin with, others are developing products that can replace plastic altogether. 

Apeel Sciences is making a plastic-free, edible coating for fruits and vegetables; Notpla is on a mission to make plastic packaging, including coatings and wraps, disappear; and Sway has made plastic wrap and other products out of seaweed, to name a few. 

Individuals can support these brands and others that use plastic-free packaging and find alternatives to everyday items made of plastic. Regarding produce specifically, growing your own food is a great way to avoid produce packaged this way and help reduce the overall demand for it. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x