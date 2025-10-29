Officials enact sweeping ban on common festive item — here's what's happening

Officials in western Nepal have announced a total ban on plastic flower garlands, a staple decoration during major festivals and celebrations. According to The Rising Nepal, Musikot Municipality in Rukum West declared the decision following its 54th executive meeting, citing both environmental and cultural reasons for the shift.

The ban prohibits the sale, use, and distribution of all plastic garlands and similar synthetic decorations within the municipality. According to Chief Administrative Officer Moha Prakash Giri, violators will face penalties under local regulations.

Plastic flower garlands, though inexpensive and long-lasting, have become a major source of litter after holiday events, piling up in rivers, streets, and markets long after festivities end. By cutting down on single-use decorations, Musikot hopes to reduce waste and highlight the beauty of traditional, biodegradable crafts.

Municipal spokesperson Samir Jung Mall said the initiative is part of a broader campaign to build a "clean and prosperous city," per The Rising Nepal. The municipality has already introduced new sanitation measures, including more public dustbins, expanded waste collection, and solar-powered streetlights. These efforts together aim to enhance community well-being and preserve the local landscape.

While many have praised the ban as a forward-thinking environmental win, some residents have raised concerns about the affordability and accessibility of natural garlands, especially for lower-income families and vendors. Local officials say they're exploring programs to support artisans and small businesses producing sustainable alternatives, ensuring the transition benefits everyone.

Bans like this are gaining traction worldwide. Cities from Mumbai to Manila have introduced similar restrictions on single-use plastic decorations, and many regions are finding that embracing traditional materials — from dried flowers to woven leaves — can revive local craftsmanship while cutting pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Efforts like Musikot's show how small policy changes can lead to big environmental and cultural impacts, bringing us all a step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.