Officials propose complete ban on common personal care product linked to alarming side effects: 'Most people don't realize'

"It finds its way back into our bodies, and that's the problem."

Illinois lawmakers are drafting legislation that would prohibit cosmetics and toiletries containing plastic-based glitter, reported Axios Chicago.

House Bill 4175, introduced by state Rep. Kimberly DuBuclet (D-Chicago), would outlaw cosmetics and hair styling products with plastic-based glitter, effective 2029. DuBuclet previously served as vice president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

The bill targets a surprisingly common source of plastic pollution. Tiny plastic particles have been detected in 90% of Great Lakes samples. After reaching rivers and lakes, these particles cannot be removed.

"Microplastics in personal care products are manufactured at a size that easily enters our waterways and our environment," DuBuclet stated.

For people living near these waterways, the proposed law aims to address one of the most common pollutants found worldwide. No state has enacted a complete glitter ban yet, but California and New York are weighing similar restrictions on plastic glitter in cosmetics and toiletries.

The bill does have limits. Glitter marketed for parties and festive occasions would remain on store shelves. The state has an existing microbead ban for toiletries, and DuBuclet sees this proposal as comparable.

Some may worry about losing their favorite sparkly products. DuBuclet believes teaching people about how microplastics affect nearby waterways will help them see why change is needed.

Jordan Parker, an advocate for environmental causes at the Triveni Institute, pointed out that glitter affects more than just the environment.

"Most people don't realize that glitter is just tiny pieces of plastic," Parker told Axios. "When that glitter goes down the drain, it finds its way back into our bodies, and that's the problem."

The good news is that safer alternatives already exist on the market, including what Shari Siadat developed. She created biodegradable glitter for her beauty brand, TooD Beauty, that breaks down in 28 days.

The legislation could advance when lawmakers reconvene this spring; the session runs through May.

