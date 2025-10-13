Officials weigh sweeping ban on common item to protect iconic US oasis — here's what you need to know

"We ask the board to not make a commitment to pursue an ordinance due to limited information."

Community leaders in California are weighing the benefits of outlawing certain single-use plastics in an effort to better protect the environment.

As reported by the Tahoe Daily Tribune, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will soon vote on a proposed ban that would prohibit the sale of polystyrene, plastic food packaging, and single-use water bottles. The measure has received support from the League to Save Lake Tahoe, an environmental nonprofit that aims to protect the Lake Tahoe Basin, which is home to nearly 300 species of mammals, fish, and birds.

Extruded polystyrene, more commonly known as Styrofoam, has long been the target of sweeping bans across the country because of its nonbiodegradable nature. Since Styrofoam does not decompose naturally, it can often break down into microplastics that pollute the environment and waterways.

These microplastics can be ingested by wildlife, causing not only physical harm and even death but also increasing the risk of contaminants working their way up the food chain. Chemicals used to make plastics can often leach into the ground and water, while the manufacturing process itself can contribute to air and gas pollution.

In addition to outright plastic bans, the promotion of sustainable alternatives can go a long way in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. Bans also raise awareness about single-use plastic waste and can encourage a shift toward a circular economy through increased use of recyclable or biodegradable materials.

While plastic bans can be better for the planet in the long run, they can potentially create higher costs for local businesses because of difficulties in finding alternatives. This could lead to reduced profits, ultimately impacting local economies. Several business owners in El Dorado County have already expressed their concerns regarding a potential ban.

"Again, we ask the board to not make a commitment to pursue an ordinance due to limited information, lack of promised benefits, and impact to consumers and businesses," wrote Timothy James, director of government relations with the California Grocers Association.

