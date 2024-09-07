Major airport announces plan to make surprising change to 60% of its food: 'We are committed'

Plant-based foods have been shown to be better for health and have a lower environmental impact than meat and dairy.

Vegan and plant-forward diets have never been more popular, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands is capitalizing on this trend by committing to making 60% of its menu plant-based by 2030.

According to the global vegan business magazine Vegconomist, the third-largest airport in Europe recently made the exciting announcement and hopes the sustainable food and drink offerings will cut Schiphol's food-related pollution in half compared to 2023 levels. Menu updates will be implemented gradually over the next six years, per the magazine.

Since more European travelers are craving vegan and non-dairy options, according to MAG, the UK's largest airport group, Schiphol's new menu offerings will likely be a big hit.

However, Schiphol Airport isn't stopping there — it also plans to ensure all its coffee and cocoa products are certified FairTrade and deforestation-free by 2025.

Along with its efforts to serve food and beverages that benefit people, animals, and the planet, the airport is tackling resource waste with the goal of producing zero waste by 2030. They will achieve this planet-friendly feat by switching to recycled packaging, slashing food waste, and taking steps to help airport guests avoid waste.

Plus, Schiphol aims to make its design and construction less resource-intensive by incorporating modular parts into food and beverage outlets, per Vegconomist.

All these climate-positive changes will help reduce planet-warming pollution — a major factor in the increasing frequency of extreme weather like heat waves and floods — and allow consumers to enjoy delicious foods that improve their well-being.

As the plant-based menu offerings roll out, travelers passing through Schiphol will have something else to look forward to along their journey.

"As a central hub for world travelers, Schiphol connects people with the world. Together with our F&B Business Partners, we have the objective to offer a high-quality, diverse, recognisable, and increasingly sustainable Food & Beverage experience," the airport said on its website, according to Vegconomist.

"We are committed to reducing emissions in the supply chain by expanding the plant-based F&B offerings, prioritising people, animals, and nature in our food and beverage procurement, and working towards a waste-free airport by 2030."

