Influencers share unbelievable experience at unusual resort in Thailand: 'Have you ever heard of a luxury eco resort?'

An influencer has shared her experience after staying at a gorgeous resort in Thailand designed to minimize environmental impact while offering everything needed for a relaxing vacation.

"Have you ever heard of a luxury eco resort?" TikToker Sophia (@sophiaxverde) asks. " ... We are staying at Pimalai, and we booked this place because we wanted to talk more about eco hotels and how they're paving the way for more sustainable tourism."

In the clip, Sophia and her partner showcase themselves enjoying all the resort has to offer, including their bright, spacious room, a mouthwatering meal, foliage-lined paths, and sunset views of the beach.

As Sophia explains, the experience came with a significantly reduced environmental toll compared to traditional resorts. According to Pimalai's website, the architect built the resort to work with the natural ecosystem rather than against it, choosing materials that blend in with nature and leaving as many banyan trees standing as possible.

Prior to Pimalai's construction on Koh Lanta, the team also examined the island's water cycle so the resort could collect fresh water from the mountains and store rainwater for drier stretches. Not one ounce is lost, as wastewater goes toward nourishing its dozens of native plants.

Moreover, the elimination of single-use plastic in guest rooms, as Sophia highlights, helps keep the resort grounds and surrounding area pristine from toxic waste that would take tens to hundreds of years to degrade per the EPA and threaten local wildlife if it ended up as litter.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Overall, [they] have a target of reducing the total amount of single-use items at the resort by 90% by 2027," Sophia adds before detailing Pimalai's zero-waste food program.

According to Recycle Track Systems, the United States is the biggest source of food waste, and the world tosses approximately 2.5 billion tons of food annually. Pimalai combats this by turning food waste into nutrient-rich fertilizer or compost, reducing the planet-warming methane that would otherwise enter the atmosphere as uneaten food rots.

"They also grow organic vegetables and herbs on-site," Sophia adds, sharing that the resort also educates its guests about how to take better care of the planet and participates in sustainability initiatives such as animal release, coral propagation, and beach cleanups.

"Hotels and resorts can produce so much waste," Sophia concludes. "So it was really amazing to see how transparent Pimalai was on their website and how they're truly working with nature and towards more sustainable tourism."

Other TikTokers were in awe of the stunning amenities and scenery.

"Whoa," one person wrote.

"This is so dreamy!!!!" said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.