Court issues major ruling in US nuclear power plant's legal battle with residents: 'We feel very good'

A nuclear power plant in Massachusetts has been barred from disposing of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

According to Cape Cod's local NPR station, the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station appealed an earlier decision by the state's Department of Environmental Protection, and an appeals officer has recommended that it be denied.

Community advocates who have been fighting against the power plant said it was important for officials to reach this verdict in case the situation escalates with future lawsuits.

"We feel very good that the records that we entered into the appeal process will serve the defense of the commonwealth's actions well, whether we end up in state and/or federal court in the future," said Andrew Gottlieb, executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, per NPR.

Located in Plymouth on Cape Cod, the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station was closed in 2019 due to increasing costs and market conditions. Since then, the company has been decommissioning the plant and cleaning up the site.

Nearby residents have been concerned about this process and voted on ballot measures in 2025 about the radioactive wastewater. The facility's initial plan was to dilute the polluted water and discharge it into the bay.

Locals have voiced their opposition to this and suggested instead that the water be transported to a different facility that is licensed and equipped to dispose of radioactive water.

Nuclear power has been a controversial energy topic for decades. It can produce a lot of low-carbon electricity, which the world has a great need for. There is a fast-growing demand for affordable, reliable power sources and clean alternatives to traditional dirty fuels.

For example, tech operations require huge amounts of energy, especially for things like artificial intelligence. Nuclear power can help fill this gap to keep big tech projects running and reduce their polluting impact.

But, unfortunately, it comes with some risks, such as radioactive waste, safety concerns, and high upfront costs. If companies skirt regulations and cut corners on waste disposal, it could put people at risk.

