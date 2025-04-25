Major tech firm takes bold steps that could improve healthcare around the globe: 'We are proud of the progress'

"It sparks so much energy in our work."

According to Philips' 2024 annual report, the company has successfully reduced emissions and advanced its position in sustainable health care, according to Sustainability Magazine.

Such improvements noted in the report include 100% EcoDesigned new products that increase energy efficiency, avoid toxic substances, and use greener packaging. "We are proud of the progress we made in 2024 … to improve people's health and well-being," Philips Executive Vice President Marnix van Ginneken said.

MRIs can detect subtle tissue changes and provide early diagnoses even before symptoms appear, such as in early-stage cancers. Thanks to helium-free MRI innovation, the company helps people in remote areas access these screenings, according to Sustainability Magazine. Since 2018, the company's BlueSeal Magnet technology has helped save over 2.75 million liters of helium, a limited resource.

Philips also runs a take-back program called Refurb Edition, where it creates new products by collecting used hygiene materials, such as toothbrushes. It's another way for people to support eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands. Just as fashion lovers can trade old clothing for rebates through Trashie or used shoes at GotSneakers, Philips is helping the general public reduce landfill waste that can sit for hundreds of years and seep into oceans.

The company has also been mindful of its carbon gas production and that of its suppliers — so much so that almost half of its 2024 supply chain purchases were from companies with science-based climate goals. Considering the impact of polluting carbon and methane gases on the planet's increasing heat, business stakeholders reducing their footprint is a huge step toward a cleaner and cooler planet.

Robert Metzke, Philips SVP and Global Head of Sustainability, spoke on Linkedin about the importance of collaboration across different sectors, including patients, suppliers, and medical colleagues, Sustainability Magazine reported. "It sparks so much energy in our work and motivates people every day to do an even better job; structurally shaping a future where healthcare works for all: people, patients, and the planet," he explained.

Other medical stakeholders are doing their part, including Innovative Bottles, which produces biodegradable medical supplies. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital also conducted a trash audit that may lead to a switch back to reusable items.

According to Sustainability Magazine, Philips' 2024 report states that the company improved the lives of 1.96 billion people. However, Philips intends to increase that benchmark to 2.5 billion lives by 2030.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.