Shopper airs frustrations after opening new hygiene product: 'Don't let companies convince you'

Many companies are using an unnecessary amount of plastic packaging — and we know it's unnecessary because they haven't always done it. That's less obvious when you're buying unfamiliar products. However, one Redditor made a direct comparison after recently purchasing an item they had purchased in the past.

What happened?

The user shared their experience on r/mildlyinfuriating. "Don't let companies convince you that you are responsible for the plastic problem," they said. "This is my second time buying this and they did not package it like this before."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They attached two photos to their post. The first shows a Philips all-in-one trimmer for head, face, and body hair being unboxed. The second photo includes all the many parts, attachments, and the charger that came with it — each in its own sealed, clear plastic bag.

"Philips, what the f***," the Redditor said. "Name and shame."

Other shoppers have seen similar trends in the hardware aisle.

Why are a few extra plastic bags important?

When manufacturers add extras to a product, it costs them money, and they are more than happy to pass those costs on to buyers, who are then forced to pay extra for the same product. The original poster didn't share the price difference between their two purchases, but it's unlikely Philips is eating the cost of additional plastic packaging.

Meanwhile, those clear plastic bags could be a death sentence for a small animal or fish. Plastic doesn't normally decay within a human lifetime, and it's difficult to recycle, so a disturbing amount ends up as litter and breaking down into microplastics. It will most likely end up in a landfill, taking up space and releasing air-polluting gas over time.

Is Philips doing anything about this?

According to the Philips website, the company is trying to practice circular product design — meaning planning the end of a product's life from the start to minimize waste and maximize the effect of recycling that product.

"We are maximizing the lifetime value of our products and solutions while minimizing consumption of materials and eliminating waste," said the company. "We do this through circular product design, smart digital solutions, innovative service models, optimizing use, and responsible (end-of-use) management of materials and products."

That may be true regarding the product itself, but the packaging leaves a lot to be desired.

What can I do to minimize waste?

Depending on the product, you may be able to find a plastic-free alternative. For example, a metal safety razor could be an alternative to an electric trimmer if it works with the user's style.

In general, look for plastic-free packaging from brands with eco-friendly practices.

