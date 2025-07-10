Employee intercepts fully functional item from being tossed into work dumpster: 'Thank God you saved that'

A Reddit user saved a Philips Magnavox TV from being tossed in a dumpster at their workplace.

What happened?

The Redditor shared a photo of the rescued Philips Magnavox TV with the caption, "Someone was tossing this into my work dumpster so I had to grab it."

The image shows what appears to be a fully functional CRT television that was moments away from becoming trash.

"Thank God you saved that poor thing from its demise, be sure to preserve it!" wrote one commenter on the post in the r/crt subreddit.

"Seems like a pretty clean unit, nice save and find!" added another.

This type of waste is created every day across America. Each year, Americans generate approximately 15 billion pounds of electronic waste, making the U.S. the second-largest producer of e-waste globally, behind only China.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

Electronic waste creates a massive economic drain that often goes unrecognized. When we discard working electronics, we throw away not only objects but also substantial financial value.

The average smartphone contains between 7 and 34 milligrams of gold, while the labor, manufacturing, and shipping costs add hundreds of dollars in economic value. These costs multiply across billions of devices annually.

The production of electronics demands considerable resources. Manufacturing a single computer and monitor takes at least "530 pounds of fossil fuel, 48 pounds of chemicals, and 1.5 tons of water," according to the United Nations.

The financial waste is also staggering. Americans discard over $55 billion in e-waste material value yearly, according to National Geographic, equivalent to throwing away more gold than many commercial mining operations produce.

Is Philips doing anything about this?

Philips, the manufacturer of the rescued Magnavox TV, has implemented sustainability initiatives. For example, the company aims to take back and repurpose all large professional equipment.

However, consumer electronics often fall outside these programs. This creates a significant gap between corporate sustainability goals and everyday waste management.

Many manufacturers, including Philips, have started recycling initiatives to make future products easier to repair and recycle.

What can I do to help reduce electronic waste?

Before tossing an electronic device, consider its remaining useful life. Many electronics can be repaired, refurbished, or repurposed rather than discarded.

Donate or sell working electronics you no longer need to schools, community centers, or organizations such as Goodwill to give them a second life. Even older technologies, including CRT TVs, have dedicated communities of enthusiasts and collectors.

When an electronic item reaches the end of its life, recycle it properly. Services such as Trashie's Tech Take Back Box make recycling electronics easier by providing mail-in options for responsible disposal.

You can also check with your local government, as many municipalities offer e-waste collection events or drop-off locations. Major retailers such as Best Buy and Staples have electronics recycling programs too.

