Philips revolutionizes customer service by offering free product-repair downloads: 'It's a no-brainer'

"It will definitely enable people to run them for longer."

Philips has launched a new scheme designed to make repairing its gadgets easier, and it could be a game changer in cutting down on electronic waste.

The health-tech giant, which makes products ranging from shavers to air fryers, is piloting 3D-printable replacement parts, allowing consumers to fix products at home rather than tossing them, The Verge reported.

The project's debut part is a small but useful one — the comb guard for one of its shavers. After launching a version that went up to 3 millimeters in length earlier this year, the company has already rolled out a larger size, with another in the pipeline, according to its website.

Philips is piloting the Fixables line in the Czech Republic, where it is working with Prusa Research and LePub. However, the files will also be available for download from Printables, a platform used by many 3D printing hobbyists.

The company notes that the durability of replacements will depend on users adhering to the recommended 3D printing material and guidelines, as reported by The Verge, highlighting that it remains to be seen whether the project will actually take off in practice.

Aside from potential cost savings, it's a win for consumers in that you don't even need your own 3D printer. Online services such as Prusa's Printables mean users can order the parts and have them shipped, removing a major barrier to DIY fixes.

"Having the open source files for enabling the repairability of the projects will definitely enable people to run them for longer," Josef Průša, founder of Prusa Research, said in a demonstration video.

One factor driving the change is pressure from right-to-repair laws and sustainability campaigns, including new regulations in the European Union, where Philips is based. In 2022, more than 62 million tons of e-waste were produced worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization.

E-waste contains toxic materials, such as lead and mercury, and is considered hazardous. Improper disposal harms the environment and poses a threat to public health, as the released pollutants contaminate air, soil, dust, and water.

Philips joins brands such as Logitech in offering new self-repair options to consumers, but the company's decision to incorporate open-source design has generated buzz from environmentalists and maker communities online.

Reviewing the project, Abhimanyu Ghoshal at New Atlas wrote: "Ultimately, it's a no-brainer for companies to extend this sort of support for their products, especially as access to 3D printers grows worldwide, along with interest in repairability and the tangible need to reduce waste."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.