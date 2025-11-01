Fishermen weigh in on controversial ban that will shake up industry: 'It reaffirms the rights'

"This is a response to the Court's order."

Fishers are speaking up on behalf of a new measure aimed at banning commercial fishing within municipal waters in the Philippines.

Per the Inquirer, the Supreme Court of the Philippines issued a controversial ruling earlier this year invalidating protections for municipal fishers. The ruling prompted concerns about commercial fishing diminishing coastal resources.

In response, House Bill 5606 was filed in an effort to restore exclusive fishing rights for small fishers. The bill would prohibit commercial fishing in municipal waters and bays. The Inquirer reported that PAMALAKAYA, a militant fishers' group, is supporting the effort.

"This is a response to the Court's order to fully open municipal waters to commercial fishing vessels," PAMALAKAYA National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said. "It reaffirms the rights of small-scale fishers to municipal waters — rights that big fishing businesses are aggressively trying to take away."

Commercial fishing can lead to overfishing, which is one of the biggest contributors to the decline of ocean wildlife populations, according to the World Wildlife Fund. In fact, the amount of overfished stocks is three times higher than it was 50 years ago.

Overfishing especially puts endangered species like certain whales and dolphins at risk, according to the Association of American Geographers. In addition to declining fish populations, commercial fishing can also destroy underwater habitats like coral reefs and seagrass beds.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, about 60 million people worldwide are employed as fishers. In the Philippines, there are nearly two million registered small-scale fishers. However, Stanford researchers found that bans can safeguard overfished areas without impacting livelihoods.

Hunting and fishing bans can help preserve biodiversity, which supports local food systems. Several countries and territories already have fishing restrictions in place.

Additionally, global leaders signed a treaty earlier this year to curb destructive fishing practices. Meanwhile, the Inquirer reported that the new measure introduced in the Philippines continues to have support from various fishers' groups and environmental advocates.

