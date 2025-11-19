US school stunned after finding concerning substances in water supply: 'My concern is for the children'

"We don't know what the impact of these specific levels are."

Administrators at a Massachusetts elementary school have shut off water fountains and are giving students bottled water as concerns over "forever chemicals" grow.

What's happening?

Chilmark Elementary School, located on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard, recently stopped using water fountains, the Vineyard Gazette reported. The school's water source tested positive for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances earlier this year.

While the amounts found are below the state's level of concern, the school committee opted for precautionary action. Testing since 2022 has documented a gradual increase in the amounts of these chemicals found in the school's water.

As of late October, the school blocked off all drinking fountains and water bottle fillers. It's providing students with bottled water instead. The school has also applied for a state permit to install a filtration system.

"My concern is for the children," Up-Island school committee member Marsha Shufrin said at the meeting while advocating for a filtration system, as reported by the Vineyard Gazette.

Shufrin continued: "We don't know what the impact of these specific levels are on young bodies and young children. I think what we want to see is no PFAS in the water and if there is, I wouldn't feel safe [for the school to] drink this water."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is PFAS concerning?

PFAS refers to a group of human-made chemicals that have been used in many everyday items for decades. They're found in everything from nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing. They have also been used as an ingredient in firefighting foams.

In recent years, these chemicals have been discovered in drinking water sources across the world, raising environmental health concerns. A rural Australian community recently learned that it had only weeks of clean drinking water available. This happened because two of its three main drinking water sources were found to be contaminated with PFAS.

PFAS exposure has been linked to serious health concerns, including certain cancers, immune system suppression, and health issues in children.

What's being done about PFAS?

The water system operator for Chilmark Elementary School told the Vineyard Gazette that he expects the filtration system to be in place by the beginning of the next school year in a "worst case" scenario.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As PFAS becomes a growing concern across the world, communities are taking steps to protect themselves. They're installing advanced filtration systems and taking action to regulate and ban these chemicals.

You can help reduce your exposure by using PFAS-free brands and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.