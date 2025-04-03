Researchers sound alarm over concerning discovery in everyday skin products: 'Urgent need for further research'

A new study has revealed that everyday makeup and skin products contain chemicals linked to severe health problems, as reported by Managed Healthcare Executive. These chemicals are especially harmful because they are a part of a group that scientists call "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to break down.

What's happening?

PFAS, a chemical group made up of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are found in many everyday items, including electronics, packaging, food packaging, and, yes, makeup and skin products.

The study, presented at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Association's annual meeting this year, per the report, found that a significant number of powder foundations, lotions, and sunscreens contain these toxic compounds, raising concerns about long-term exposure.

Why is the presence of PFAS concerning?

It is important to be aware of what products contain PFAS, given the link between PFAS and cancer, hormone fluctuations, and negative effects on the immune system.

From a public health perspective, PFAS can be devastating for the general public when they are easily accessible and available.

PFAS also continue to contaminate our water, and they are common in pesticides. When consuming water or food that is contaminated with PFAS, the chemicals can enter the human body, exposing people to all of the health risks associated with PFAS.

What's being done about this development?

More broadly, scientists have had success using ultraviolet waves to break down PFAS within drinking water. And medical researchers are aware of the concerning effects and are actively recommending that consumers educate themselves before buying PFAS-linked products.

"The extensive prevalence of PFAS in personal care products [demonstrates] the urgent need for further research into the impacts of cutaneous PFAS absorption," researchers from several medical institutions said, per Managed Healthcare Executive.

"Dermatologists can play a pivotal role by supporting research and regulatory initiatives, educating patients about potential health risks, and guiding them on mitigating exposure."

This latest discovery is a wake-up call, but it also presents an opportunity to push for safer personal care products and a healthier future for all.

While it may not be possible to entirely avoid PFAS, we can significantly reduce the amount we consume by being aware of what they are and how we interact with them — and supporting brands focused on clean beauty.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.