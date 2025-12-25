City firefighters set to be largest team to make significant change to gear for 'inherently dangerous' reason

"Our personnel deserve access to the most modern, protective, and safest turnout gear available."

San Francisco firefighters are set to make a quiet but meaningful shift that could help reshape how departments across the nation protect their crews.

The San Francisco Fire Department is set to become the largest firefighting force in the U.S. to fully phase out toxic "forever chemicals" from its protective gear, per KQED.

The change will target PFAS — a class of chemicals linked to cancer and other long-term health issues — that have traditionally been used to make turnout gear resistant to water and oils.

Fire officials said the move reflects a growing reality in the profession: more firefighters are dying from cancer than from on-the-job accidents.

"Firefighting is inherently dangerous, and our personnel deserve access to the most modern, protective, and safest turnout gear available," Fire Chief Dean Crispen said in a statement, per the outlet. "Transitioning to PFAS-free equipment is a critical step in advancing our mission."

San Francisco banned PFAS in firefighting equipment in 2024, becoming the first city in the country to do so. The department is already distributing the new gear and expects to outfit every frontline firefighter by the end of 2025.

The change followed years of concern from researchers and firefighters alike. A study from the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation and UC-Berkeley found elevated PFAS levels in firefighters' blood compared to those not on the front lines, according to the article.

Utilizing less toxic gear may help to lower long-term health risks, reduce medical costs, and help firefighters stay on the job longer — benefits that strengthen public safety and community stability.

The transition hasn't been seamless, however. PFAS have long helped gear repel moisture, and some departments nationwide have struggled to find alternatives that meet safety standards.

In a few cases, replacement gear has even tested positive for the chemicals it was meant to replace, per Fire Rescue One.

As more cities and states follow suit, San Francisco's decision shows that protecting public safety also means protecting the health of those on the front lines.

