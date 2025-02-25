Lawmakers introduce controversial bills to regulate harmful chemicals leaked by factories: 'Taxpayers .. will largely shoulder the burden'

These bills target synthetic substances that don't break down in nature.

Two Oklahoma bills aim to protect people and farmland from dangerous chemicals that have been polluting our water and soil for decades.

According to Oklahoma Voice, these bills target PFAS, synthetic chemicals that don't break down in nature. Manufacturers first created them 80 years ago, and despite knowing about potential health risks by 1961, they kept making them anyway. Scientists now link PFAS to health problems like cancer, liver damage, and reduced fertility.

Oklahoma plans to tackle this through Senate Bills 268 and 271. SB 268 would stop farmers from using sewage-based fertilizer on cropland, a common practice that spreads PFAS into our food supply — over 80% of Oklahoma's wastewater ends up on farm fields. Meanwhile, SB 271 would protect farmers who unknowingly used contaminated fertilizer from getting sued.

The proposed laws could save money and protect health. Clean drinking water helps prevent medical issues, while protecting farmland preserves food safety. However, cleaning up PFAS costs money — the EPA has estimated that $1.5 billion is needed yearly just to improve water systems.

Some worry these bills don't address the root cause: industrial facilities releasing PFAS into waterways. Others point out potential gaps in farmer support. It's not clear if farmers will receive income replacement if their production drops or if there will be funding to monitor affected farms and families.

Water bills might rise as local governments pay for cleanup. This would hit low-income households hardest through higher costs and increased exposure to contaminated water.

"States and taxpayers didn't cause the contamination, but they will largely shoulder the burden of testing and monitoring, delivering clean water to communities, cleaning up contaminated sites, and covering health care costs," noted the Oklahoma Voice's Mike Altshuler.

But action beats inaction. Oklahoma joins 11 other states that passed PFAS restrictions in 2024, showing growing momentum to protect Americans' health and resources. These bills could help create cleaner water and safer food for Oklahoma families with proper funding and implementation.

The effects of PFAS might be invisible now, but communities can't afford to wait. By supporting smart regulations today, we're investing in healthier soil, cleaner water, and better health for future generations.

