Agency issues warning about cancer-causing threat lurking in millions of households: 'A nightmare unfolding'

New research from the Environmental Protection Agency warns that PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are more prevalent than first thought on American farms — and extremely dangerous to humans and the environment.

What's happening?

The Texas Tribune reported on the EPA's findings, which focused on chemicals found in sewage sludge. This sludge, also known as biosolids, consists of sewage solids that get separated out during wastewater treatment.

This sludge has often been promoted as a cheap, sustainable fertilizer source. But according to the Tribune report, the EPA now warns that PFAS contained within sewage sludge pose a risk for cancer. In some cases, the threat far exceeds the agency's acceptable thresholds for such a risk.

According to the Tribune, the EPA warned the biggest risk factors are for those who "drink milk from pasture-raised cows consuming PFAS-contaminated soil and water, eat fish from a lake contaminated by PFAS-laden runoff and eat beef or eggs from hens or cattle raised in PFAS-contaminated pastures."

More than half of the sewage sludge created in the U.S. is spread on farms, lawns, gardens, and golf courses, the EPA estimates. Despite that, as the Tribune noted, there are no requirements to test such sludge for PFAS before it becomes fertilizer.

"This stuff is being applied all over the country every day and it's a nightmare unfolding," farmer Tony Coleman told the Tribune. "I can't believe it has taken so long for anyone to pay attention."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to break down. Found in everyday products — such as cosmetics, nonstick cookware, and clothes — these chemicals often end up leaking into the environment from factories that use them. The American Cancer Society says that drinking water is one of the main sources of exposure to PFAS.

Once forever chemicals enter our bodies, they may never leave. And the effects can be devastating.

Certain PFAS have been classified as carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a fact noted by the ACS and the National Cancer Institute. While this doesn't mean they assuredly cause cancer, it does indicate that people exposed to PFAS are at higher risk.

What's being done about PFAS?

Curbing the production of these chemicals, and the manufacturing of products using them, may be difficult. Chemical lobbyists have spent millions of dollars fighting legislation that would limit their use.

Still, there are options available for those concerned about PFAS. One West Virginia farmer sued DuPont — maker of the synthetic nonstick chemical Teflon — after noticing his cows kept losing weight, developing tumors, and dying. The farm was near a DuPont factory, and these "forever chemicals" made their way into a local stream that the cows drank from.

Many companies have pledged to phase out PFAS from their packaging. As consumers, you can opt for stainless steel cookware (or other options) over nonstick products, or for clothes without stain- and water-resistant chemicals.

The site PFAS Central offers a list of companies that make products without forever chemicals.

