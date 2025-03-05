"This reads like Google's passive-aggressive way of telling you to put a bit more effort into gift ideas for your friends."

One Redditor shared a post about their experience asking Google AI for help choosing a gift. The bot said the OP should get a "personalized gift" and repeated the response several times.

The poster requested ideas for a first birthday present. Instead of suggesting a puzzle, play kit, or popular toy, the AI chatbot repeated the phrase "a personalized gift" a whopping 10 times. "I take this personally," one sarcastic commenter said.

The lack of help with comical responses from an AI chat service isn't uncommon. One user felt like they were in an SNL skit after asking how to subscribe to a new channel to watch "Shark Tank" only for the bot to return a response related to Apple and Samsung watches.

On a serious note, one mother sued the company behind an app for making problematic suggestions to her 15-year-old that included promoting self-harm, sexual conversation, and turning him against his family.

The amount of energy and water the massive data centers that power AI use is even more worrisome. Researcher Jesse Dodge told NPR, "One query to ChatGPT uses approximately as much electricity as could light one light bulb for about 20 minutes." Training the GPT-3 model can evaporate 700,000 liters of fresh water, and global AI usage may withdraw 4.2 to 6.6 billion cubic meters of water by 2027, according to Cornell University's arXiv. That's the last thing Earth needs with more frequent and extended droughts happening everywhere from Chile to Southern Africa.

Then, there's the pollution from the dirty fuel AI facilities use. Mercury and lead are part of some of the electronic waste the centers produce. These centers sometimes even rely on backup diesel generators, producing air pollution that can affect public health by causing asthma as well as cancer and exposing people to nitrogen oxides, per the University of California, Riverside.

Companies that run data centers are beginning to invest in their own small modular nuclear reactors as well as their own wind, solar, or (unfortunately for the atmosphere) natural gas power generation as well.

"I once asked ChatGPT for ideas of things to do with a 16-year-old and an 88-year-old, and it suggested rock climbing," one person wrote.

Someone else noted, "This reads like Google's passive-aggressive way of telling you to put a bit more effort into gift ideas for your friends."

Another user said: "It's probably censoring 'unpaid advertisements.' It's probably pulling an Amazon product with a link and then censoring it."

