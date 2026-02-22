Officials issue stern warning before ban of common grocery item goes into effect: 'This is a crucial step'

The Malaysian state of Perak has banned single-use plastic bags and issued strict warnings for local businesses.

As reported by news agency Bernama, Perak's plastic bag ban will take effect on March 1. The ban was originally scheduled to launch in January, but officials pushed it back to give the public more time to prepare for the change.

There will also be a six-month adjustment period to help businesses shift to plastic bag alternatives. After that time, local authorities will begin enforcing the new law.

"Once the directive is finalized, traders will be prohibited from selling single-use plastic bags," said Teh Kok Lim, Perak's Science, Environment, and Green Technology Committee chairman, per Bernama. "Where necessary, they should provide recycled alternatives. This is a crucial step to ensure environmental sustainability and curb plastic pollution."

The news from Malaysia marks one of the most recent plastic bag bans worldwide.

Numerous cities, states, and nations have been implementing such bans or considering similar measures. Examples include the city of Edmonton in Canada, the state of California in the United States, and the entire nation of New Zealand.

Although plastic bag bans may cause temporary inconveniences for merchants and shoppers, proponents say they are an important step toward improving public and planetary health.

Plastic waste can contribute to harmful pollution in our neighborhoods and habitats. As it slowly breaks down in the environment, it can shed microplastics, which enter soil, water, air, and food systems. And while scientists are still exploring the potential impacts of microplastics exposure on humans, research has linked the exposure to everything from respiratory to reproductive health concerns.

Even in locations that haven't yet implemented plastic bag bans, residents are taking charge themselves by voluntarily switching to reusable cotton bags for grocery shopping and other errands. Using reusable glass and stainless steel water bottles instead of single-use plastic bottles can also help.

In terms of plastic bag bans, some challenges beyond behavior change persist.

"Challenges include low awareness, especially in rural areas, where folks remain unaware of the environmental and health risks of single-use plastics," Teh told Packaging Insights in December.

He has also emphasized the need for collaboration among local government, businesses, and residents to ensure a smooth transition.

"We must provide practical solutions, such as subsidized reusable bags for low-income families," he said, per Sustainable Packaging MEA.

