PepsiCo strikes pivotal new deal to transform how it sources ingredients: 'An ally and leader on this path'

by Grace Howarth
In Latin America, PepsiCo has announced a partnership with chemical company Yara in an attempt to reduce its carbon footprint.

Potato Pro revealed the expansion of PepsiCo's collaboration with Yara, which looks like a positive move toward a more sustainable agricultural system. Yara specializes in low-carbon fertilizers, which can "reduce the carbon footprint per tonne of potato by 20% to 40%."

According to PepsiCo, agriculture is "core" to its business; the company "source[s] more than 35 agricultural crops and ingredients — such as potatoes, corn and oats — from more than 60 countries." A move toward eco-friendly fertilizers and a more sustainable agricultural system by the multibillion-dollar corporation is a major win for the planet.

This partnership is not only focused on more sustainable fertilizers but also promises to support farmers with transition costs in hopes of creating a more planet-friendly farming system. PepsiCo's investment in regenerative agriculture will minimize harmful pollution while also supporting farmers across Latin America, about half of whom live in poverty and 30% of whom survive in extreme poverty, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

These kinds of changes drive progress toward a cleaner and safer future for all of us. The more such partnerships that exist, the closer we come to a sustainable food production system.

However, though this is a step in the right direction, massive corporations including PepsiCo make exceptionally negative impacts on the planet, and this partnership is only a drop in the ocean of sustainability. PepsiCo is the top global plastic polluter, so though this partnership is a good thing, it has a lot more work to do.

It is important that, as consumers, we share our support for environmental initiatives while still calling out harmful greenwashing tactics. Shopping locally, thrifting, and buying from small businesses are often the most sustainable actions we can take.

"The agreement demonstrates the value of our solutions for decarbonizing agriculture and food production," Pedro Parenti, senior vice president of Yara Latin America, said. "With PepsiCo as an ally and leader on this path, we can protect the environment for both present and future generations."

x