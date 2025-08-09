PepsiCo makes massive change impacting key ingredients: 'Starting on the farm, where the food system begins'

Two companies, PepsiCo and Cargill, are teaming up to transform the way key crops like corn and soy are grown in the Midwest region of the United States.

With the new initiative, which spans 2,600 square miles, the companies aim to implement regenerative agricultural practices to help improve soil health, reduce carbon pollution, and strengthen farmer livelihoods.

According to a press release from PepsiCo, the plan is projected to support regenerative farming practices across more than 1.2 million acres in Iowa, Illinois, and surrounding states.

The PepsiCo and Cargill partnership builds on prior efforts, with a renewed focus on soil conservation, crop rotation, and the adoption of cover crops. The goal is to reduce harmful gas pollution while helping U.S. farmers build long-term resilience.

"This partnership is about delivering practical, measurable results — starting on the farm, where the food system begins," said Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer at Cargill.

"By coming together across the value chain, we can help create the conditions for regenerative agriculture to take root and grow. The collaboration offers a model for how we can drive meaningful impact at scale."



Agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to global planet-warming gas pollution and one of the most vulnerable to its effects.

While conventional practices can deplete the soil, use excess water, and use chemicals, regenerative techniques can help trap carbon in the soil, promote biodiversity, and improve food system stability.

This massive shift could create ripple effects for other food industry giants, signaling that large-scale sustainable sourcing is not only possible, but it's already happening.

By advancing regenerative agriculture, farmers can potentially future-proof their land and ensure more resilient ingredient sourcing for popular food and beverage products.

For consumers, it could lead to more sustainable food options and decrease negative environmental impact in the supply chain.

More broadly, everyday people can help support efforts like these by taking local climate action, whether that means supporting regenerative food brands, advocating for sustainable land use policies, or helping educate others about how climate and agriculture intersect.

Building better food systems starts with both institutional and individual change, and sustainable habits today can help the environment of tomorrow.

