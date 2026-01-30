Pepsi bottler reaches costly settlement after allegations of harmful violations: 'Sends a clear message'

After being sued by the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation for polluting local waterways, the Massachusetts Pepsi bottler Patriot Beverages LLC agreed to pay nearly $500,000 to restore affected rivers and streams, along with $100,000 in settlement fees.

What's happening?

As the USA Herald reported, the Pepsi bottler, its parent company, CPF Inc., and the environmental advocacy organization reached an agreement in early November after a year-long dispute.

CLF informed the Pepsi manufacturer of its intent to sue in April 2024, alleging the company violated the Clean Water Act by polluting nearby water bodies with harmful chemicals and heavy metals, per a press release.

The group claimed that the bottler lacked adequate equipment to monitor and treat wastewater pollution, resulting in concentrations of aluminum, phosphorus, and suspended solids in Reedy Meadow Brook and Mill Pond, both located near the Littleton-based facility, that were 900% above allowable limits.

While Patriot denied these allegations, it complied with CLF's requests by agreeing to upgrade its pollution-control equipment and enhance water-quality testing standards.

In addition, it will pay $385,000 to OARS, a local nonprofit watershed organization, and $100,000 to the Nashobah Praying Indians to fund a water-quality monitoring and restoration project, per another CLF news release.

"This resolution sends a clear message that companies must take responsibility for the pollution they cause," Ameya Gehi, staff attorney at CLF, said.

Why is the Pepsi bottler settlement important?

As the USA Herald explained, private citizens and organizations may file lawsuits against polluters for violating the Clean Water Act, which holds companies accountable for harming people and the environment.

Lynnfield Marsh, downstream of the bottling facility, boasts incredible biodiversity — including numerous bird species like great blue herons and Canada geese, mammals, various reptiles, fish, cattail marshes, and grassy meadows.

Both Reedy Meadow Brook and Mill Pond feed into the larger marsh system; therefore, the settlement will ensure that these vital waterways continue to support a healthy ecosystem.

The Nashobah, who now live on historical tribal lands in Littleton, also depend on clean, fresh water to survive. The proposed contribution to both OARS and the Indigenous community will restore the life-sustaining rivers and streams in northern Massachusetts and fund public education campaigns about the importance of water stewardship and conservation.

Sagamore Strong Medicine Bear of the Nashobah Praying Indians, told CLF, "As descendants of the original stewards of these lands, we are honored to collaborate with OARS in protecting and preserving our waterways."

What else is PepsiCo to address water pollution?

PepsiCo has made several positive changes, including increasing recycled materials in bottles in response to an Indian government mandate, improving Nigerians' access to clean water and sanitation, and investing more than $6 million in sustainable agriculture.

As for the settlement, USA Herald reported that it's now under review by the court for final approval.

Supporting companies that participate in eco-friendly initiatives, such as water restoration projects or reducing or avoiding plastic use, will demonstrate to businesses that going green is both profitable and beneficial for the planet.

