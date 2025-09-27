PepsiCo launches revolutionary effort to solve life-and-death issue for millions: 'This takes many forms'

Millions of Nigerians now have access to safe water and sanitation facilities thanks to a partnership between the PepsiCo Foundation and WaterAid, a global charity focused on clean water.

As Sustainability Magazine reported, approximately 90% of people in Nigeria lack access to safely managed drinking water close to home, and the majority do not have adequate sanitation facilities, according to WaterAid CEO Kelly Parsons.

But PepsiCo's philanthropic arm and WaterAid have taken great strides to improve their quality of life by helping to provide something many take for granted.

They've focused their efforts in Lagos, a megacity of roughly 21 million. Large urban areas in Africa often face severe sanitation problems, in part because of population growth but also poor infrastructure. The partnership has helped increase awareness and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene, or WASH.

"This takes many forms, from building toilet facilities in schools and rehabilitating health centres to providing training to maintain local WASH facilities and holding informational sessions with students on World Toilet Day," Hatim Khan, senior director of international programs at PepsiCo, told Sustainability Magazine.

For instance, PepsiCo and WaterAid launched the Local Area Mechanics initiative in 2023, providing 20 women in Lagos with the necessary training and skills to work on water facilities throughout the city. The program not only empowers women but also gives them opportunities to earn a living while ensuring their communities are healthy, safe, and well-informed.

Since the partnership began in 2022, it's been a huge success, with nearly 55,000 people gaining access to clean water and hygiene facilities and more than 800,000 learning about WASH practices through media campaigns. Parsons explained that by 2028, WaterAid hopes its education initiatives will reach at least 10 million people in Nigeria; through the partnership with PepsiCo, that number could be 17 million.

While PepsiCo has been criticized for being one of the world's top producers of branded plastic waste, the company has taken steps to adopt sustainable practices by doubling its reusable packaging and investing over $6 million in regenerative agriculture projects. The move to improve water access in Nigeria is another step in the right direction, demonstrating the company's commitment to a cleaner, healthier future.

Khan told Sustainability Magazine that getting everyone from students to government leaders involved with WASH initiatives through events such as the World Toilet Day Symposium last year, which focused on how sanitation can contribute to health and stability, is key to lasting, meaningful change.

"It was a celebration of community and learning that helped make WASH education informative, while also strengthening community connections and disseminating vital information," he said.

