Lawmakers introduce groundbreaking bill to protect workers from deadly threat: 'To make sure that every worker... is able to return home'

Pennsylvania workers may soon get extra protection on extremely hot days, reflecting broader discussions about worker safety as temperatures rise.

According to WHYY News Climate Desk, a proposed House bill would require Pennsylvania employers to provide their employees with paid rest breaks and access to drinking water when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit, thereby protecting them from heat stress and heat-related injuries.

Sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler and other lawmakers, the Workplace Heat Protection Standards Act proposal covers indoor and outdoor workplaces with limited exceptions and prohibits retaliation against employees who refuse to work in unsafe heat.

It also calls for heat-index monitoring, annual paid training for workers and supervisors, and clear response plans for heat illness.

Employers that ignore the rules could face penalties of up to $200,000. Additionally, the state labor department would craft stricter protocols for heat indexes above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

This bill is a step in the right direction, especially given the continuously rising temperatures worldwide. A report published by Copernicus Climate Change Service indicated faster shifts in weather patterns and conditions, with April 2025 registering a global average surface air temperature of 14.96 degrees Celsius (58 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meanwhile, a 2021-22 survey of the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that more than 4,800 workplace injuries due to extreme environmental heat exposure resulted in at least one day away from work — and that's just in the United States alone.

This bill can protect workers from being subjected to long hours in extreme heat, reducing the risk of potentially fatal heat-related illnesses while they earn a paycheck.

Stronger enforcement and awareness will be key to making sure protections are upheld. For instance, individuals can raise concerns when proposed bills strip away local protections that safeguard workers and when enacted laws are not enforced adequately to protect outdoor workers in high-heat conditions.

As Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler emphasized on WHYY News, "The goal really is to make sure that every worker who goes to work in the morning is able to return home to their family at night."

Discussing environmental issues at home and in the workplace and supporting change are simple steps that can move Pennsylvania — and the world — closer to this goal.

