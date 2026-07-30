Pennsylvania utility joins White House pledge to keep data center costs off ratepayers

If those costs are not handled carefully, existing customers can end up paying more.

Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation is backing a White House initiative meant to keep households from absorbing the cost of power-system upgrades tied to fast-rising data center demand.

What happened?

On July 23, PPL announced that it joined the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a broader effort to make sure private companies shoulder the costs they create.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, PPL said it already follows the principles reflected in the pledge. Across Pennsylvania and Kentucky, the company supplies electricity and natural gas to more than 3.6 million customers.

"PPL and its utilities were early movers in establishing new rate classes and regulator-approved, enforceable tariffs designed to protect existing customers and help ensure that large energy users, including data centers, pay their fair share of the costs of infrastructure needed to serve them," PPL president and CEO Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.

"Ultimately, we believe economic growth and customer protection can go hand in hand, and this pledge reflects that important balance," he concluded.

Why does it matter?

As utilities move quickly to serve data centers, one of the biggest questions is who bears the risk when those projects require expensive transmission lines, substations, or generation resources. If those costs are not handled carefully, existing customers can end up paying more, as seen in the estimated $9.4 billion uptick in electricity costs in parts of the U.S. last year.

Connecting very large loads before the system is prepared can also put pressure on regional reliability and increase the risk of blackouts.

What's being done?

In its release, PPL said it reviews engineering and reliability needs before connecting large customers and completes required grid upgrades before service begins.

The company added that — through a partnership with Blackstone Infrastructure — it is applying that approach in PJM, the regional grid area that includes Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania LP-6 rate and Kentucky's Extremely High Load Factor (EHLF) tariff are meant to lock in commitments from large users.

"At PPL, we are focused on supporting data center growth the right way," Sorgi said. "Reliability comes first. Growth pays for growth. Costs are fair and transparent. Infrastructure is planned with discipline and purpose. And decisions are grounded in clear, coordinated planning."

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