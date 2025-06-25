Officials announce game-changing $20 million investment in public school facilities: 'We're just beginning to tap into the full potential'

Pennsylvania is doubling the number of K-12 schools with solar installations thanks to hefty grants.

In May, Solar Power World reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development announced the recipients of 73 grants totaling $22.6 million from the Solar for Schools Grant Program.

The funds will be used to install solar panels on schools throughout the state, saving nearly $5 million in annual energy costs.

This will bring the number of solar-powered Pennsylvania schools to 124. Shannon Crooker, Generation180's Pennsylvania director, said, "With new support from the Solar for Schools Grant Program and growing momentum across the state, we're just beginning to tap into the full potential of solar to power our schools and our future."

Along with the Solar for Schools Grant Program, the schools can also receive energy tax credits. With combined federal and state tax incentives, schools can recoup 60% to 100% of installation costs.

According to IREC, about 5.5% of all K-12 schools in the U.S. utilize solar power. This number seems small, but it means over five million students attend a solar-powered school.

Schools expect to save tens of millions of dollars in energy costs over the next few decades. For example, over the next 20 years, Arizona's Tucson Unified School District plans to save $43 million. Those savings can be used for school supplies, teacher salaries, facility upgrades, and more to enrich students' learning.

These solar installations lower energy costs, create a more stable electrical grid, encourage energy independence, and reduce reliance on oil and gas, which pollute the planet. These fuels create harmful emissions that accelerate climate change.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack — for homes, businesses, and schools — potentially bringing energy bills down to $0.

When homes, businesses, and schools switch to solar, they aren't just saving money; they're helping create a cleaner, cooler future for everyone by reducing pollution.



Jennifer Mitchell, superintendent of Huntingdon Area School District, told Solar Power World, "Investing in solar is a win-win for our district — it strengthens our financial future while teaching our students the value of sustainability."

