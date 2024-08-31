New initiative awards nearly $200 million for crucial school upgrades — here's what's being done to improve facilities

Hundreds of public school facilities are set to receive part of a massive $190 million grant from the United States government. The funds will be dedicated to making key energy improvements in and around the schools.

The 2024 Renew America's Schools Prize and Grant is to be issued by the Department of Energy (DOE), with the goal of creating healthier, cleaner, and safer learning spaces for children nationwide.

Around 320 school facilities in 25 states will see the impacts of the funds, which will benefit over 123,500 students and 9,100 teachers.

To determine where the funds would go, the DOE used a three-phase model to identify Local Educational Agencies (LEA) and partners that built portfolios of 10 or more school facilities needing improvement. They also needed to outline a process to address the issues.

On Aug. 5, the agency named 21 LEAs, which won $300,000 for their work in the first phase. Sixteen of those winners have since advanced into the second and third phases of the program, where they will enter into cooperative agreements with the DOE. These LEAs will now be awarded an additional $7.5-15 million to better their schools. You can find the complete list of impacted areas here.

Some of the changes students can expect include: Installing clean energy technologies, new heating systems, and new HVAC systems to improve indoor air quality. Lighting upgrades are also on the slate, as is the increased use of electric vehicles instead of dirty fuel-powered ones (which release toxic fumes linked to health issues such as asthma and can lead to reduced attendance at school).

There will also be increased workforce development, such as apprenticeships, university programs, and job shadowing.

Many public schools have been forced to operate with outdated energy systems, costing thousands for repairs, so these upgrades should help the schools and local taxpayers save hundreds.

Additionally, the DOE said 10 LEAs vowed to use local labor unions and workers to install these changes, helping boost the local economy.

By embracing clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, these school facilities will help cut their contribution to heat-trapping pollution, keeping the air cleaner for these young children.

"Schools are the centers of our communities, and the need for investment in our children's learning environments is key to ensure their overall well-being and ultimate success." U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said, per CleanTechnica. "With today's funding, DOE is creating new pathways for districts and partners so thousands of students can learn in safe, sustainable schools creating a healthy environment for all."

