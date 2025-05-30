Lawmakers rally behind pivotal new energy proposal with statewide consequences: 'This is the moment to act'

"The bill seeks to make energy more affordable for residents while promoting environmental stewardship."

Pennsylvania lawmakers hope a proposed bill will catch the state up to its neighbors when it comes to renewable energy — and they're using a full-court press to get the word out to their constituents.

MyChesCo reported that officials held a hearing in mid-May to put a spotlight on the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard, or PRESS. The bill is one of two proposed last year by Gov. Josh Shapiro in an attempt to cut the state's dependency on dirty energy.

During the hearing, state Rep. Greg Vitali, a Democrat from Delaware, said this legislation is vital for Pennsylvania, which currently gets just 4% of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

In 2020, Pennsylvania emitted the fourth-most planet-warming gases among U.S. states.

"The goal of PRESS is to increase energy diversity and increase clean energy," Vitali said. "This is the moment to act with PRESS and the governor's Lightning Plan to strengthen our energy grid, reduce the impact of fossil fuels, and make Pennsylvania an energy leader while protecting our natural environment."

PRESS would build upon many of the green initiatives included in the federal Inflation Reduction Act. It would require the state to boost renewable energy each year to at least 35% of its portfolio by 2035, thereby unlocking more than $1.7 billion in federal tax credits.

Shapiro has put forth a six-part energy plan as part of his budget proposal. It comes at a time when many residents are facing double-digit increases in their electricity bills, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Shapiro has also proposed capping the amount of pollution power plants can emit and requiring them to purchase carbon credits to offset pollution above that cap.

Robert Bair, president of the Pennsylvania Building Trade, is among those expressing hesitation about PRESS, per MyChesCo, suggesting that safeguards should be in place for Pennsylvania jobs amid any transitions, even though he supported Shapiro's efforts to bring energy conversations to the forefront.

"While we may have concerns with certain proposals…we are very supportive of Gov. Shapiro's efforts to stimulate a serious discussion on energy policy with an 'all-of-the-above' approach," he said.

PennFuture, an environmental advocacy group, was among the organizations with a presence at May's public hearing. CEO Patrick McDonnell said PRESS is a necessity for Pennsylvania to create a clean, renewable future.

"House Bill 501 represents a comprehensive approach to modernizing Pennsylvania's energy landscape," he said in his testimony. "By setting ambitious renewable energy targets and establishing mechanisms to fund sustainable projects, the bill seeks to make energy more affordable for residents while promoting environmental stewardship."

