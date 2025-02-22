Customer sparks debate online after calling out company for absurd food product: 'How can we capitalize on this?'

This debate shows that more work needs to be done to make things both accessible and eco-friendly.

When it comes to convenience foods, this bottle of "Pat's Overnight" breakfast shake has stirred up a debate about cost, waste, and sustainability.

In a Reddit post in the r/Anticonsumption community, a user holds a bottle labeled "Pat's Overnight" with the flavor "Chocolate Peanut Butter."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How can we capitalize on this cheap and easy breakfast?" read the caption, pointing out that home-prepped options are cheaper and less wasteful.

Priced at $3 for a single serving, the post highlights the simplicity of its ingredients, hinting that the same product could be cheaply replicated at home.

Many users echoed this sentiment, criticizing the premium price tag.

This product underscores ongoing concerns about over-packaging and price gouging for convenience foods.

With sustainability top of mind, critics argue that single-use plastic bottles contribute to environmental waste. Pre-packaged convenience products like this one are often viewed as unnecessary contributors to the global plastic pollution crisis, which already sees around 8 million metric tons of plastic entering the oceans annually.

Beyond waste, climate activists stress that relying on processed convenience foods increases the carbon footprint of food production and distribution.

Many convenience food products require energy-intensive processing and long-distance shipping, both of which contribute to harmful polluting gases.

Critics are urging companies to offer more sustainable solutions, such as refillable containers or bulk options, to reduce waste and reliance on single-use plastics.

Many commenters shared their tips for homemade alternatives, with one suggesting, "Cooking at home from basic ingredients is a money saver and healthier."

Others acknowledged the product's utility for busy or disabled individuals who may not have the time or ability to prep food.

This debate shows that more work needs to be done to make things both accessible and eco-friendly. More consumers are demanding better from food manufacturers—and they're ready to hold companies accountable online.

