Home remodeler outraged while opening packaging of new chandelier: 'There is so much'

A Reddit post about a chandelier wrapped in layers of unnecessary plastic has struck a chord with thousands of people tired of wasteful packaging.

The post, which shows individual chandelier pieces wrapped separately, points to a broader packaging waste problem in the retail industry.

What's happening?

"Ofc they NEEDED to wrap every. single. piece," wrote a home remodeling worker who shared their frustration after unpacking a new chandelier where each component came sealed in multiple plastic layers.

The post resonated with others, including a former gift shop worker who painted a stark picture of the cross-industry issue: "I used to work in a tourist gift shop. Every month we got hundreds of cheap, like $1, magnets for the store. Each magnet came in its own little plastic bag/slip. By the end of unwrapping a box I'd have a pile of plastic at my feet.

"There is so much overconsumption with packaging."

Why is excessive packaging waste concerning?

Over-packaged products create unnecessary plastic waste that winds up in landfills, where it decomposes slowly over centuries. This waste often enters oceans and waterways, harming marine life and ecosystems. The production of plastic packaging also wastes energy and raw materials.

Beyond environmental harm, excessive packaging drives up product costs for consumers. The materials, labor, and shipping expenses associated with over-packaging get passed on to buyers through higher prices.

Is the retail industry doing anything about this?

Many lighting and home decor companies defend extensive packaging as necessary to prevent damage during shipping.

However, some manufacturers have started using recycled materials and reduced-waste packaging. Companies like IKEA have shown it's possible to ship fragile items safely using minimal packaging and recycled materials.

What's being done about packaging waste more broadly?

Several states have passed laws that require companies to reduce packaging waste and use more recyclable materials. Maine and Oregon now make manufacturers responsible for the full lifecycle of their packaging, pushing companies to design less wasteful solutions.

Consumers can help by choosing products with minimal packaging when possible and requesting less packaging for online orders. Some retailers offer "frustration-free" packaging options that reduce excess materials while still protecting items during shipping.

Many companies now accept packaging materials for reuse, including plastic air pillows and bubble wrap. Local shipping stores often welcome clean packing materials to give them a second life.

