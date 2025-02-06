  • Home Home

Home remodeler outraged while opening packaging of new chandelier: 'There is so much'

"By the end of unwrapping a box I'd have a pile of plastic at my feet."

by Leslie Sattler
"By the end of unwrapping a box I’d have a pile of plastic at my feet."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post about a chandelier wrapped in layers of unnecessary plastic has struck a chord with thousands of people tired of wasteful packaging.

The post, which shows individual chandelier pieces wrapped separately, points to a broader packaging waste problem in the retail industry.

What's happening?

"Ofc they NEEDED to wrap every. single. piece," wrote a home remodeling worker who shared their frustration after unpacking a new chandelier where each component came sealed in multiple plastic layers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post resonated with others, including a former gift shop worker who painted a stark picture of the cross-industry issue: "I used to work in a tourist gift shop. Every month we got hundreds of cheap, like $1, magnets for the store. Each magnet came in its own little plastic bag/slip. By the end of unwrapping a box I'd have a pile of plastic at my feet.

"There is so much overconsumption with packaging."

Why is excessive packaging waste concerning?

Over-packaged products create unnecessary plastic waste that winds up in landfills, where it decomposes slowly over centuries. This waste often enters oceans and waterways, harming marine life and ecosystems. The production of plastic packaging also wastes energy and raw materials.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Beyond environmental harm, excessive packaging drives up product costs for consumers. The materials, labor, and shipping expenses associated with over-packaging get passed on to buyers through higher prices.

Is the retail industry doing anything about this?

Many lighting and home decor companies defend extensive packaging as necessary to prevent damage during shipping.

However, some manufacturers have started using recycled materials and reduced-waste packaging. Companies like IKEA have shown it's possible to ship fragile items safely using minimal packaging and recycled materials.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about packaging waste more broadly?

Several states have passed laws that require companies to reduce packaging waste and use more recyclable materials. Maine and Oregon now make manufacturers responsible for the full lifecycle of their packaging, pushing companies to design less wasteful solutions.

Consumers can help by choosing products with minimal packaging when possible and requesting less packaging for online orders. Some retailers offer "frustration-free" packaging options that reduce excess materials while still protecting items during shipping.

Many companies now accept packaging materials for reuse, including plastic air pillows and bubble wrap. Local shipping stores often welcome clean packing materials to give them a second life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x