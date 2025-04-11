Residents vote to ban traffic from major intersections in sweeping decision: 'This was the third such referendum'

The transformation will eliminate 10,000 parking spaces and bring the total number of pedestrian-only "green lungs" to almost 700.

Parisian voters recently approved a plan to transform 500 additional streets into pedestrian-only zones, creating more space for people to stroll, relax, and enjoy their beautiful city without car traffic, Reuters reported.

On March 23, nearly 66% of participating Parisians supported this forward-thinking initiative, continuing the city's move from car-centered urban planning. This marks the third successful public vote in as many years, following the 2023 e-scooter ban and last year's decision to triple parking fees for some larger vehicles.

The transformation will eliminate 10,000 parking spaces (adding to the 10,000 already removed since 2020) and bring the total number of pedestrian-only "green lungs" to almost 700, representing over 10% of the city's streets. Residents will have a say on which streets undergo the conversion.

Thanks to this initiative, everyday Parisians will enjoy cleaner air, quieter neighborhoods, safer spaces for children to play, and more pleasant shopping and dining areas. The change builds on impressive progress the city has already made — car traffic in Paris has dropped by more than half since socialist leadership took office around 2000.

The effort comes at a perfect time, as Paris lags behind other European capitals in green infrastructure. While the average European capital devotes 41% of its area to green spaces, parks, tree-lined streets, and other natural elements, Paris sits at just 26%, the European Environment Agency reported.

"This was the third such referendum in Paris in as many years, following a 2023 vote that approved a ban on e-scooters and a decision last year to triple parking charges for large SUVs," Reuters reported in its coverage of the vote results.

Though voter turnout was modest at just over 4%, the strong margin of approval shows that Parisians recognize how pedestrian-friendly planning creates more livable, enjoyable urban spaces — a model that cities worldwide are increasingly embracing.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.