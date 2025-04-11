Global leader unveils new product that could transform future deliveries: 'Represents a significant milestone'

"Together, we are driving the future."

Ranpak, a long-standing global leader in sustainable packaging, has announced a new addition to its product line: PaperWrap.

According to Business Wire, PaperWrap is a new material set to replace its wasteful predecessor — plastic.

In the world of shipping, plastic wrap is used to surround pallets of products for safe travel and delivery. The new and innovative PaperWrap aims to replace this use of plastic and help businesses reduce their environmental impact.

Teaming up with Mondi — a sustainable packaging and paper company operating in over 30 countries — PaperWrap will incorporate Mondi's Ad/Vantage StretchWrap with their newly developed pallet wrap machines, all custom-assembled to meet their customers' needs.

PaperWrap and Ranpak will offer three models to their customers: fully automatic standalone machines, semi-automatic standalone units, and fully automatic line integration systems. These shipping solutions help support circularity goals and reduce pollution.

Mondi's Ad/Vantage StretchWrap creates 62% less planet-warming pollution compared to conventional plastic stretch film and 49% less planet-warming pollution compared to plastic film made with 50% recycled materials, per Business Wire.

The new paper material is designed to stretch and resist punctures, while the wrapping machines optimize efficiency. Eliminating plastic wrap and replacing it with recyclable PaperWrap would be a huge step toward curbing planet-overheating gas pollution.

Plastic products we use daily, including those integrated into the shipping process, are made from dirty fuels. The pollution created from making the material contaminates the air we breathe and traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to rising global temperatures that exacerbate extreme weather events.

Reducing plastic pollution is also essential to slow the creation of microplastics, which accumulate in our bodies and have been linked to a range of health issues.

Switching to plastic-free products and supporting companies like Ranpak, PaperWrap, and Mondi that take action toward sustainability can demonstrate that there is consumer appetite and money to be made from environmentally conscious choices.

"This new partnership with PaperWrap represents a significant milestone as we continue to evaluate the most sustainable materials possible and deliver resources that will help businesses transition away from single-use plastics," said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak, according to Business Wire.

Asali continued, "Together, we are driving the future of sustainable packaging and creating a positive impact for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.