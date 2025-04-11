  • Business Business

Global leader unveils new product that could transform future deliveries: 'Represents a significant milestone'

"Together, we are driving the future."

by Jenna Reilly
"Together, we are driving the future."

Photo Credit: PaperWrap

Ranpak, a long-standing global leader in sustainable packaging, has announced a new addition to its product line: PaperWrap. 

According to Business Wire, PaperWrap is a new material set to replace its wasteful predecessor — plastic.

In the world of shipping, plastic wrap is used to surround pallets of products for safe travel and delivery. The new and innovative PaperWrap aims to replace this use of plastic and help businesses reduce their environmental impact. 

Teaming up with Mondi — a sustainable packaging and paper company operating in over 30 countries — PaperWrap will incorporate Mondi's Ad/Vantage StretchWrap with their newly developed pallet wrap machines, all custom-assembled to meet their customers' needs.

PaperWrap and Ranpak will offer three models to their customers: fully automatic standalone machines, semi-automatic standalone units, and fully automatic line integration systems. These shipping solutions help support circularity goals and reduce pollution. 

Mondi's Ad/Vantage StretchWrap creates 62% less planet-warming pollution compared to conventional plastic stretch film and 49% less planet-warming pollution compared to plastic film made with 50% recycled materials, per Business Wire

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The new paper material is designed to stretch and resist punctures, while the wrapping machines optimize efficiency. Eliminating plastic wrap and replacing it with recyclable PaperWrap would be a huge step toward curbing planet-overheating gas pollution.

Plastic products we use daily, including those integrated into the shipping process, are made from dirty fuels. The pollution created from making the material contaminates the air we breathe and traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to rising global temperatures that exacerbate extreme weather events.

Reducing plastic pollution is also essential to slow the creation of microplastics, which accumulate in our bodies and have been linked to a range of health issues.

Switching to plastic-free products and supporting companies like Ranpak, PaperWrap, and Mondi that take action toward sustainability can demonstrate that there is consumer appetite and money to be made from environmentally conscious choices.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This new partnership with PaperWrap represents a significant milestone as we continue to evaluate the most sustainable materials possible and deliver resources that will help businesses transition away from single-use plastics," said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak, according to Business Wire

Asali continued, "Together, we are driving the future of sustainable packaging and creating a positive impact for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x