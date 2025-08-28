Manufacturer unveils game-changing beverage innovation: 'You see their eyes get real wide'

"I think you're just seeing the start of this."

Thanks to paper packaging advancements, the beverage industry may be on the cusp of a revolution, according to Packaging Digest.

Half Shell Vodka, a craft distillery out of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, partnered with Frugalpac, a United Kingdom-based company that makes a sturdy paperboard bottle in a range of shapes and sizes.

The collaboration opened up new markets for both companies, including deals with Target and 7-Eleven to sell Half Shell Vodka in Frugalpac bottles. Both retailers now sell one of their own alcohol brands with Frugalpac as well, Packaging Digest reported.

Paper bottles were a pipe dream for a long time. It was hard to make a product that works, let alone get consumers to trust it. However, the inroads of companies like Frugalpac could mean change is on the horizon.

The promise of paper is coming at a good time, given the sheer amount of plastic that typically supplies the world of soft and hard drinks. Industry giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo sell upward of 100 billion single-use plastic bottles each year. Those bottles only add to the growing microplastics crisis that is polluting human bodies and ecosystems around the world.

Plus, paper packaging is more eco-friendly overall. It requires less energy to create than plastic, which is a solid win for keeping global temperatures and extreme weather under control. The material is also much lighter to transport than glass, which helps further lower its environmental footprint.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Not to mention, choosing paper means no longer worrying about breaking a glass bottle.

However, the solution is not perfect — yet. Frugalpac's bottle includes a plastic liner, and the responsibility to separate and recycle it still falls on the consumer.

As Packaging Digest explained, the company is collecting feedback from its partners and working to refine the bottle to be as low-impact as possible. This effort includes selling Frugalpac machinery to manufacturers in North America, India, and Australia, which are closer to the company's clients and can help simplify the supply chain.

Frugalpac is far from alone in the sustainable bottle race.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Other companies are testing their own designs, such as PulPac and NBCo's fiber bottles, Pulpex's paper bottle that uses a protective chemical coating instead of a liner, and Absolut's partnership with Blue Ocean Closures to make a paper cap and bottle combo, per Packaging Digest.

These solutions boil down to good business sense. The majority of consumers want the brands they buy to have a positive impact on the world, and most people also lose respect for companies that only prioritize profit over the environment, Packaging Digest reported.

"It absolutely differentiates us in the market," Half Shell Vodka's CEO and founder Harrison Holditch told Packaging Digest. His favorite part of the new bottle's success is watching customers learn about it for the first time.

"You see their eyes get real wide, and they're like, 'Wait, the whole thing's paper? There's no glass in it at all?'" he mimicked. "It's fun seeing people react that way."

"I think you're just seeing the start of this," he added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







