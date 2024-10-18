Shopper calls out ridiculous trend after finding absurd garment online: 'I refuse to believe that this is a real thing'

As new fads emerge, clothes go "out of style," causing consumers to wear once-popular garments less and less.

Have you ever worn pants, looked at yourself in the mirror, and thought, "This outfit would be so much better if my pants … also had pants?"

If not, don't worry; you're definitely not alone.

However, the "giga-pant," as one TikToker dubs it, is a shockingly real, new fashion trend. While it sounds like a ridiculous garment you might find on a fast-fashion website like Shein or H&M, TikToker Maggie Weber (@refashionedhippie) discovered multiple (yes, multiple!) styles on luxury Parisian fashion brand Coperni's website.

"These are pants on pants," says Maggie while screenshots of the fashion abomination flash on screen. "They've even got wee belts!"

Impractical fashion trends such as this or similar microtrends highlight some of the worst parts of capitalism, which encourages the overproduction and overconsumption of goods, wastes precious natural resources, and further pollutes the planet.

To profit, fashion companies must constantly produce new styles, sometimes releasing as many as 3,000 new styles every week, according to Business Insider.

As a result, consumers consume to excess to stay up to date with the latest fashion trends, but as new fads emerge, clothes go "out of style," causing consumers to wear once-popular garments less and less.

Unfortunately, this means a majority of trending garments wind up in landfills once they're no longer popular. Clothing is one of the most frequently sent items to landfills, with an estimated 8 billion to 60 billion articles of clothing never even sold, per the Guardian. Approximately 101 million tons of clothes wind up in landfills annually.

Instead of participating in an endless cycle of consumption and waste, thrifting is a more sustainable way to score unique and stylish finds. Plus, shopping at local thrift stores is much cheaper than spending $1,070 on pretentious Parisian pants. There are an abundance of online alternatives, such as eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, ThredUP, and Depop, just to name a few.

Users in the comments of Maggie's post had plenty to say about the pants on pants pants.

"I refuse to believe that this is a real thing," one user wrote.

Another TikToker lamented the time before they knew the pants existed.

"I miss the person I was 3 minutes ago," they said.

Another hilariously suggested a ridiculous fashion idea of their own, writing, "How about suspenders on suspenders cuz those pants on pants ain't stayin on my thighs."

