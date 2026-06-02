Urgent recall issued for 8,000 coin batteries sold on Amazon over child-safety danger

Packaging and warning labels are meant to help keep these products out of children's reach.

Panasonic-branded coin batteries are being recalled due to packaging that did not meet federal child-safety requirements, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What's happening?

The recalled batteries were not sold in child-resistant packaging and did not include the warning labels required under Reese's Law, the federal safety law aimed at reducing child deaths and injuries linked to button and coin batteries.

The recall applies to Panasonic-branded VL2020 lithium coin batteries. The CPSC recall notice says the three-volt silver batteries were packaged in clear plastic bags containing either one or two batteries, and each is embossed with the Panasonic name and "VL2020."

The batteries were sold on Amazon.com between May 2025 and February 2026 for about $11. The recall applies to around 8,000 units.

No injuries or incidents had been reported when the recall was announced.

Why is this recall concerning?

Coin batteries are commonly used in small electronics, but if swallowed, they can become lodged in a child's body and cause internal chemical burns, severe injuries, or death.

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Recently, over 300,000 lithium coin battery packages sold on Amazon were also recalled for the same issue: failing to meet federal child-resistant requirements.

Packaging and warning labels are meant to help keep these products out of children's reach, and the emerging pattern of missing labels and regulatory oversight is cause for alarm.

Both recalls involve products sold through a major online marketplace, meaning such items can appear alongside everyday household products.

What should consumers do?

Anyone who purchased the recalled batteries should stop using them immediately and store them somewhere children cannot access them. Consumers can contact Proudly American Store at proudlyamericanstorerecall@gmail.com for a full refund.

The recall notice says consumers should "dispose of the batteries according to local hazardous waste guidelines."

Coin batteries should not be thrown loosely into regular trash; they should be disposed of or recycled through approved hazardous waste or battery collection programs.

Shoppers can check battery packaging before buying replacements to ensure it is child-resistant and includes clear ingestion warnings, especially in households with young children.

For products already powered by coin batteries, battery compartments should be secure, and spare batteries should be stored out of sight and out of reach.

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