High-profile company makes groundbreaking move that will change how countless products appear on store shelves: 'We're thrilled'

An American packaging company has teamed up with a startup to help get old-growth forests out of the supply chain.

According to a company press release, Palouse Fiber Packaging (PFP) is teaming up with Canopy and joining their CanopyStyle initiative to help remove ancient and endangered forests in paper and textile packaging supply chains.

PFP is a company that specializes in custom packaging for products, with a keen eye toward more environmentally friendly options than plastic. It specializes in pressed fiber packaging, using cardboard and other paper materials to ship goods safely and securely in an environmentally friendly way.

To make plastics, we have to use dirty fuel sources. By decreasing the use of plastics, we can cut down on planet-warming pollution and reduce human exposure to microplastics. Less pollution overall can help keep our communities safe from climate-driven extreme weather events.

While cardboard and paper are more environmentally friendly, that doesn't mean they come without an impact on the environment. An estimated 3.4 billion trees are logged annually around the world for packaging and textiles, according to the PFP release — and while much of that is ethically sourced with a certifying organization such as the Forest Stewardship Council, which recently explained its broader range of forestry practices with TCD, that higher level of sourcing is not the case everywhere or all the time.

Canopy, which often overlaps with the FSC on such initiatives, reports "N/A" as to whether it or PFP is working with the FSC on using its rigorous methods to certify the packaging it makes is sourced or primarily sourced through FSC-certified forest operations, which most industry analysts consider to be the gold standard. For its part, though, PFP said working with Canopy will help to ensure its supply chain is ethically sourced, avoiding older and more endangered forests, and considering that the FSC is not yet able to certify enough forest land to supply the world's annual needs, it is a step in the right direction any time logging can be redirected and restricted to "working forests" that have more promise toward sustainable, regenerative practices, rather than participating in deforestation.

"This partnership represents another step in PFP's formal commitment to continue our innovation efforts in the alternative fiber space," said Kyler Lovgren, Palouse Fiber Packaging CEO and founder, per the release. "Coming from the Pacific Northwest, we have a particularly keen appreciation for old-growth ecological systems and are honored to help protect them."

With demand for human-made cellulose products, which require trees to draw the cellulose from, it's vital to ensure those paper products come from places that aren't further endangering threatened forests.

"We're thrilled to welcome Palouse Fiber Packaging into the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives," said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy's executive director, in the release. "Their commitment to transforming supply chains and embracing circular alternatives is a vital step forward in our collective effort to keep forests standing, species thriving, and carbon safely stored."

